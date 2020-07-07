WATCH: Philippine destinations Catriona Gray wants to visit once life is back to normal

MANILA, Philippines — When the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis is finally over, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has a few places in mind where she sees herself going next.

“Definitely need to go to the beach. So I would love to go to Palawan... Beautiful! Like I rave about it everywhere I go because I just feel like we have the best beaches in the world,” Catriona shared in a recent Q&A session with Madame Tussauds.

Palawan is frequently included in lists of the best island destinations in Asia and the world.

Last year, it was ranked a favorite in the region by readers of Condé Nast Traveler. The readers voted for the best islands in the world outside the United States for the 2019 Readers' Choice Awards survey.

Alongside Boracay, Cebu and Visayas Islands, Palawan figured as among the world's best due to Puerto Princesa's Subterranean River National Park, a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Site.

Catriona also singled out Sagada in Mountain Province and Batad in Ifugao province for being “very, very beautiful.”

“Anywhere in the world, I would love to go to Hawaii because I love Hawaii. And to visit my parents in Australia so I really look forward to spending time with them soon.” — Video from Madame Tussauds via YouTube

RELATED: WATCH: Catriona Gray reveals key to achieving body goals