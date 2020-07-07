COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
WATCH: Philippine destinations Catriona Gray wants to visit once life is back to normal
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 4:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — When the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis is finally over, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has a few places in mind where she sees herself going next.

“Definitely need to go to the beach. So I would love to go to Palawan... Beautiful! Like I rave about it everywhere I go because I just feel like we have the best beaches in the world,” Catriona shared in a recent Q&A session with Madame Tussauds.

Palawan is frequently included in lists of the best island destinations in Asia and the world.

Last year, it was ranked a favorite in the region by readers of Condé Nast Traveler. The readers voted for the best islands in the world outside the United States for the 2019 Readers' Choice Awards survey. 

Alongside Boracay, Cebu and Visayas Islands, Palawan figured as among the world's best due to Puerto Princesa's Subterranean River National Park, a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Site.

Catriona also singled out Sagada in Mountain Province and Batad in Ifugao province for being “very, very beautiful.”

“Anywhere in the world, I would love to go to Hawaii because I love Hawaii. And to visit my parents in Australia so I really look forward to spending time with them soon.”  — Video from Madame Tussauds via YouTube

RELATED: WATCH: Catriona Gray reveals key to achieving body goals

CATRIONA GRAY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
‘Discover Home’ at Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar
1 day ago
Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar launches its newest offer: “Discover Home.”
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
5 days ago
Connect with the heart
By Pepper Teehankee | 5 days ago
Almost 30 years ago, the Salingpusa group of artists launched their careers on the grounds of what is now the Pinto Art Museum....
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
5 days ago
Pinoys prefer to vacation closer to home
By Ghio Ong | 5 days ago
Most Filipinos prefer traveling to destinations closer to where they live once domestic travel for leisure will be allowed...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
6 days ago
Luneta Park sets restrictions for partial re-opening
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Luneta Park will now be partially open for a limited time but only for exercise activities.
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
12 days ago
The art world gives back
By Pepper Teehankee | 12 days ago
Dr. Steve Lim started Art Rocks (AR) in 2012 since he wanted to offer an avenue for art-inclined doctors initially to be able...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
12 days ago
Enchanted Kingdom provides virtual thrills
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 days ago
With the coronavirus pandemic halting operations of Enchanted Kingdom, avid theme park goers may still enjoy the rides virtually...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with