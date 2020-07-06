COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Discover Home gives guests the chance to explore the country’s untold stories as represented by over 70 restored Spanish-Filipino houses.
‘Discover Home’ at Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar
(Philstar.com) - July 6, 2020 - 2:00pm

BATAAN, Philippines — As quarantine measures are easing down and the world is slowly adjusting to new travel norms, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar launches its newest offer: “Discover Home.”

As part of the recently launched “Secured Stays at Las Casas,” Discover Home is an initiative that aims to bring back guests’ confidence in hotel stays—now with stringent safety protocols.

The new offer is specifically crafted to inspire travelers to help in jumpstarting local tourism post-COVID-19. 

Running from July to December, Discover Home gives guests the chance to explore the country’s untold stories as represented by over 70 restored Spanish-Filipino houses perfectly nesting inside the heritage site, well-complemented by accommodation in one of its premier casas.

Guests may choose from luxurious houses depending on capacity. Choices include Casa Byzantina, the most lucrative house inside Las Casas that's good for 14 persons, Casa Balanga for four, Casa Irosin for eight, Casa Terraza for two, Casa Gapan for 10, among others.

Guests may choose from luxurious houses depending on capacity, like Casa Irosin that accommodates eight.
What’s more, be at home and totally at ease with Las Casas 24-hour Butler Service providing an impeccable commitment to assuring unforgettable and safe stays.

Aside from their personal butler, guests can also enjoy full-board meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner), private use of the yacht, cocktails, Heritage Walking Tour, Hotel de Oriente Access, Calesa Ride, access to the semi-private swimming pool, beach area, and more.

This offer is also open to guests who opt to stay longer, even up to one month.

 

To know more about Discover Home and other related updates, visit www.lascasasfilipinas.com or follow Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar on Facebook and Instagram.

LAS CASAS FILIPINAS DE ACUZAR
