The thrills continue at Enchanted Kingdom...right in your home!
Enchanted Kingdom provides virtual thrills
Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - June 25, 2020 - 12:00am

With the coronavirus pandemic halting operations of Enchanted Kingdom, avid theme park goers may still enjoy the rides virtually from the comfort of their homes.

The management of the amusement park located in Sta. Rosa, Laguna said videos of their rides may be viewed in their official social media account.

Enchanted Kingdom’s favorite rides Space Shuttle and Jungle Log Jam may be experienced through the videos uploaded on its Facebook account.

“Featuring virtual rides and spell-binding spectacles that everyone has surely missed, EK babies and park fanatics can get a dose of the exciting theme park experience from the comfort of their virtual couches,” the park said in a statement recently.

The videos are also captioned with interesting trivia about the rides.

The Space Shuttle, which lifts riders 35.5 meters high or equivalent to an 11-story building, was inspired by sci-fi films and the NASA space programs of the 1960s, according to the virtual ride video.

In the video, netizens may experience the thrill of the loops as the shuttle, which could carry 28 passengers in seven coaches, goes back and forth.

The Jungle Log Jam, an original EK ride, takes riders up two slopes onboard a hollow log, before plunging them down into the flowing water for a wet and wild finish.The ride has 17 hollow logs that carry four riders each.

A video of the “EK Story Musicale” sung by EK royalty Princesses Victoria and Madeline may also be viewed on the Facebook account.

The videos provide an opportunity for those yearning for the exciting rides to relive the experience, the management said. “While we all wait for EK’s big re-opening after it temporarily closed its gates to the public a few months ago due to COVID-19, thrill seekers can still enjoy the park amidst the pandemic. Your favorite adventure destination is bringing magic and delights right to your home.”

