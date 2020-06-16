COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Photo Release
Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar to reopen doors after 3-month lockdown
(Philstar.com) - June 16, 2020 - 12:00pm

BATAAN, Philippines — Heritage site Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar is set to reopen its doors on June 16, three months after a lockdown was implemented nationwide to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province of Bataan, where Las Casas found its home, has continued to register optimistic recovery statistics for the virus. In cooperation with the local government, Las Casas is hopeful that the possibility of “flattening the curve” within the community may be at hand. 

With its recently launched “Secured Stays at Las Casas” campaign, the brand aspires to redefine cleanliness and safety measures to bring back guests’ confidence in hotel stays and traveling in general.

Deriving guidance from the Department of Health and the Department of Tourism, stringent protocols are initiated to assure hotel guests that the heritage site adheres to optimum standards of sanitation.

Paul Kerr, president of Marivent Resort Hotel Inc. that runs Las Casas, emphasizes that the property gives utmost attention to the safety of its guests and employees more than anything.

 

For updates, visit www.lascasasfilipinas.com or check Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar on Facebook and Instagram.

LAS CASAS FILIPINAS DE ACUZAR
