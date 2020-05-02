In photos: Seoul raises bar in showing gratitude to health professionals

South Korea's capital city was not satisfied with the idea of making noise and clapping for its health care workers facing constant danger in an effort to control and contain the deadly 2019 coronavirus.

On Thursday, April 16, Seoul kicked off its Blue Light Campaign as a show of citizens’ gratitude and respect for the tireless commitment of its health front liners. Public institutions and private facilities display blue lights, symbolizing health professionals, every night until May 15 as the highlight of the campaign.

N Seoul Tower as a beacon of blue light symbolizing the sacrifices of health professionals during the COVID-19 crisis in Seoul.

Seoullo 7017 goes blue for the campaign to cheer up medical front liners from April to May 2020.

The SEOUL U landmark at the Yeouido Hangang Park goes blue as well amid the COVID-19 outbreak..

Seoul City Hall, Seoullo 7017 and bridges over the Hangang River are leading the light show across Seoul. They are then followed by other structures in the city, among which are:

Sports facilities — World Cup Stadium, Jangchung Arena and Gocheok Skydome

Seoul-funded institutions — Seoul Museum of Art, Sejong Center for the Performing Arts and Seoul Museum of History

District office buildings — Dongdaemun-gu Office and Seongbuk-gu Office

Bridges — Yanghwadaegyo Bridge and the Jamsilcheolgyo Railroad Bridge over the Han River, and Rainbow Bridge over the Bulgwang Stream in Eunpyeong-gu

Parks — Ttukseom Hangang Park and Ichon Hangang Park's wall fountains

Sejong Performing Arts Center displays blue lights to thank front liners battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sebitseom or the Hangang Floating Island joins the Blue Light Campaign.

Private landmarks in Seoul such as Sebitseom Island on the Hangang River and the Namsan Seoul Tower are embroidering the nightscape of Seoul to cheer doctors, nurses and others on the front lines with gorgeous blue lights.

More state-run establishments and corporations, most notably the Korea Electric Power Corporation Seoul HQ, also joined the campaign.

Seoul Plaza bearing a message, "We're All Heroes."

Seoul City Hall leads the Blue Light Campaign

World Cup Stadium in Seoul is lit blue to express gratittude to health workers.

Blue lights adorn the headquarters of the Korea Electric Power Corporation in Seoul as a "thank you" for health practitioners.

Since Friday, April 24, the grass field of Seoul Plaza has been delivering the visual message of gratitude (“We’re All Heroes!”) for all Seoul citizens who have voluntarily taken part in social distancing to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The message implies that the strength to endure the hardship caused by COVID-19 comes from no one but citizens," the Seoul City Government said in a news release.

Seoul Mayor Park Won Soon, meanwhile, said, “We ask not only Seoul’s public institutions but each and everyone to participate in this campaign to show gratitude to health professionals devoting themselves in the battle against COVID-19. We hope the beautiful blue lights will comfort citizens’ hearts and illuminate the night of Seoul.”

As the month of May kicked in, people start to pour back into Seoul's streets after months in self-quarantine as authorities implemented policies such as providing N95 masks for everyone, conducting widescale testing and active contact tracing considered as an international model in containing the virus. — Photos from Seoul City Government