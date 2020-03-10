ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
The party continues in Epic Boracay even with less Chinese and Korean tourists.
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo
High-end Boracay bar admits tourism hurt by COVID-19 outbreak
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2020 - 2:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — A general manager of a local bar in Boracay admitted that the island is suffering right now because of the novel corona virus disease (COVID-19) scare as tourist arrivals are getting low. 

In an interview with the media, including Philstar.com, during the recent press tour of the newly renovated The Tides Hotel Boracay and Epic bar, Epic General Manager Michael Garcia admitted that tourism is down right now in the island. 

“Medyo right now, the whole island is being hurt with the current situation. We have a crisis ongoing, but I don't think that it should stop there. We believe we could still cater (to) limited number of guests. Talagang kumonti siya,” Garcia said. 

According to him, Department of Tourism (DOT) data revealed that Boracay’s revenue is down by 37 percent as compared to last year's data.

“Do'n sa data ng DOT, from the island itself, comparative data versus 2019, it is 37 percent down according to (Tourism secretary Bernadette) Puyat. So malaki talaga,” he shared.

He pointed out that Chinese tourists, as well as Koreans, are the main tourists in the island for the past years, and the effect of the virus in their countries is really felt in Boracay tourism. 

“Kasi 'yung Chinese, if you start to know this market, sila 'yung dining crowd. They are the groups that actually eat, young mag-activities, ganyan sila. 'Yung mga Westerners, sila 'yung party crowd natin. Koreans are actually a combination of both,” Garcia bared.

When asked how they plan to still profit given the situation, Garcia said they need to continue promoting the island as still COVID-19 free.  

“We need to continue promoting. Marketing is actually there to be able to inject new ideas. There’s so many things (like) controllable costs, we can work on these things. Labor is one of them, we can start negotiating (with) them, that’s one of the things we are looking at to be able to stay afloat to go at this crisis and hopefully it will be over soon."

As of today, China still has the most COVID-19 infections with 80,754, while South Korea reportedly has 7,513.

COVID-19 EPIC BORACAY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DISEASE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
Summer in Samar: Provincial getaway showcases culinary, tourism treasures
1 day ago
From enchanting caves and breathtaking beaches, Samar boasts of a well-guarded wealth of attractions and flavors.
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
1 day ago
Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta flies again, this time in Cavite
1 day ago
The Department of Tourism said it expects more than 45,000 spectators for the event, whuch runs until Sunday.
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
2 days ago
What do Cher, the Kardashians, Andre Agassi, Charles Aznavour (& even Steve Jobs) have in common?
By Letty Jacinto-Lopez | 2 days ago
The answer to that titular question is that they are all Armenians!
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
2 days ago
Sailing around the archipelago
2 days ago
With an archipelago of over 7,500 charming islands and an almost infinite coastline of powdery beaches, one of the most exciting...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Mithi, Desire & Dream
By Barbara Gonzalez-Ventura | March 8, 2020 - 12:00am
I was worried when we arrived at the airport.
2 days ago
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
More hotels slash rates for domestic market
By Catherine Talavera | March 8, 2020 - 12:00am
More hotels are set to offer discounted rates as the push for domestic tourism amid the coronavirus disease outbreak gains traction, the Tourism Congress of the Philippines said.
2 days ago
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with