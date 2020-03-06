WATCH: Top vloggers cruise Manila Bay to enjoy dry season amid COVID-19 scare

MANILA, Philippines — Like other Filipinos, top influencers recently revealed that they, too, were afraid to go anywhere due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that is reportedly now in about 80 countries.

"Ang daming nangyayari sa buong mundo ngayon, there's so many things happening out there, pero dito sa Philippines, we still have to enjoy summer," TV, radio and events host Sam Y.G. said as he opened the program of the Manila Bay sunset cruise party organized by personal care chain Watsons and attended by top influencers early this week.

To give in to their itchy feet without sacrificing their health and safety, Manila's top vloggers and influencers shared their plans and must-haves for the season. During the sunset cruise, they enjoyed canapes and cocktails while grooving to the mixes of top model and disk jockey Ornusa Cadness.

Sam agreed with the Department of Tourism's suggestion to stick to domestic destinations since the country has no reported local COVID-19 transmissions yet.

"We're tropical people, we're an island people and we need to see our country and get around," he enthused.

"I feel like Philippines is so beautiful. Sobrang ganda ng islands and ng bansa natin, guys!" seconded video blogger (vlogger) Laureen Uy, sister of celebrity stylist Liz Uy.

Laureen said she plans to return to La Union even if she was just there a few weeks ago.

Fellow influencer and vlogger Camille Co will join Laureen on her La Union trip and in addition, she would also go to Boracay.

"Hopefully, I get to visit Siargao. I've never been (there)," she shared.

For those planning to flaunt their bodies on TikTok while on the beach, Watsons Philippines Category Manager for Skincare Aimee Pernia reminded to pack not only face masks but also with travel essentials such as skincare products and vitamins.

"It's summertime and I know in the light of the recent events, all of you have been trying to stay indoors. I also do know that all of you guys just want to go out there and stay in the sun with such a beautiful weather inviting us to go to the beach and encouraging us to travel... It's the season to just have fun. But before we go outside, we need to make sure that we stay protected from head to toe, making sure that we protect our skin, taking care of our hair, taking our vitamins and supplements to keep ourselves fit and healthy," Pernia said of the store chain with 800-strong stores dabbling as "personal care destinations" all over the country.

Apart from COVID-19, Pernia said one should also be wary of sun damage.

"You should also take care of your skin because protecting it against sun damage helps reduce the aging process," she enthused.

Like these influencers and vloggers, Pernia said everyone can have the chance to enjoy beach destinations as their personal store chain's summer campaign offers chances to win trips to Maldives, El Nido and Siargao.

Issa Pressman, sister of actress Yassi Pressman, revealed that she plans to hit lots of beaches and try activities she has never done before.

Kaila Estrada, daughter of seasoned actors John Estrada and Janice de Belen, said she usually fills her travel kit with sun screen, tanning oil and slippers.

Vlogger and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Wil Dasovich, meanwhile, will go to Abu Dhabi, Oman and Dubai for a video convention, but he bared that he was also planning to surprise girlfriend Alodia Gosiengfiao with a Palawan trip this week. His travel kit must-haves, he said, are sunblock, drone and camera.

Actor Victor Basa, who just recently got married, also plans to storm the beach and as such, he said his essentials include spray-type sunblock that he uses on his face first then applies to his body.

"Iinom ako ng konti at hubad-hubaran ng shirt lang, shirt lang naman!" he said of his summer must-do's.

"Usually, I use a different sunblock for my face and for my body," shared Sam Y.G.

According to him, like Victor, he prefers spray sunblock over the lotion-type.

"It's because it's just easy to spray it on rather than you getting your lotion tapos 'di mo maabot 'yung likod, 'di ba?" he pointed out.

"Minsan, iniisip ng mga girls na parang pumi-pick-up line ka, pero 'di mo talaga maabot eh!" — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.