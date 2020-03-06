Love hiking? These trails near Manila are perfect for beginners

MANILA, Philippines — Experiencing the outdoors with family and/or friends can give a person a sense of freedom and adventure, which is why more and more Filipinos are getting into activities such as hiking and the Spartan race.

Planning a hiking or outdoor trip? Try these trails near Manila that are perfect for beginners.

Legacy Trail of Masungi Georeserve

Mt. Susong Dalaga on the lake island of Talim on Laguna de Bay (left) Masungi Georeserve in Baras, Rizal (right)

The Legacy Trail is an immersion in the greater Masungi Geopark Project where restoration efforts are currently on-going. By trekking this trail, guests will be able to directly participate in bringing life back into this land that once fell victim to deforestation.

Firsthand experiences in tree planting and tree nurturing are to be anticipated. Trail guests will also be able to interact and rest among the last few remaining pine trees that stand in the project area. The experience lasts for three to four hours. A park ranger will be guiding guests in doing the tree-caring activities in the area.

The terrain is largely composed of grasslands. A few pine trees stand and trees along the trail are present to provide some shade. The ascent is lined with rock formations and concrete blocks that serve as support, making it relatively easy to navigate the area. Descending the trail will take about half the time.

Recently, Masungi Georeserve Foundation partnered with outdoor organizations for a day of hike with the media.

The Nurture-a-Grove Project enables nature-loving individuals to take part in Masungi Georeserve’s reforestation efforts through hands-on activities such as weeding and mulching. Tree planting alone does not guarantee reforestation success; it is the maintenance and protection that really makes a difference.

The sandals' quick-drying polyester-weaved Velcro straps are made from recycled materials, mostly from plastic water bottles that would otherwise end up in landfills.

Spartan Race Trail in Porac, Pampanga

Photo release Spartan Race finishers in Porac, Pampanga

Spartan Race is the perfect run for people who love adventure. It is an innovating obstacle race on a global scale with more than 130 races around the world.

It includes categories such as the Spartan Sprint (5K/20 obstacles), the Spartan Super (10K/ 25 obstacles) and Spartan Beast (half marathon/ 30 obstacles).

At the recently staged Merrell Spartan Trail Run held in Alviera, Pampanga, participants accepted the challenge of a 10-kilometer hike, which included rough trails demanding physical fitness and determination. The custom-designed trail was touted as among the world’s most rigorous and grueling natural-obstacle race tracks which is unique to the Philippines, as it is believed to be the only course that did not include artificial obstacles common to Spartan Races around the world.

The Spartan Trail Run is designed to challenge physical and mental fitness with unexpected obstacles to test the racers’ limits.

“The trail run is uniquely created for a fresh and exciting experience every time. Trail runners get to experience the beautiful scenery of the venue that is unique for its variety of terrain,” Gio Diamante, Spartan Race Philippines Vice President for Sales and Marketing said.

The race started at 10 a.m. so the midday sun added another arduous layer of labor for the participants. The trail through the Porac landscape is made up of various landforms and occasional streams of water, with some parts extending to the active volcano, Mount Pinatubo.

The trail through the Porac landscape is made up of various landforms and occasional streams of water, with some parts extending to the active volcano, Mount Pinatubo.