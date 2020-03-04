18 'Crash Landing On You' film locations to crush on

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix's original series "Crash Landing On You" recently concluded as among Korea's most watched TV shows of all time.

For those who cannot get over Ri Jeong Hyeok and Yoon Se-ri’s forbidden love story, here are the stunning shoot locations that would enable you to relive the unlikely couple's best moments.

South Korea

1. Hallasan National Park, Jeju Island

Kicking it off in the location where it all started. In the series, we see Yoon Se-ri crash landing in the North Korea DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) as a result of a paragliding accident. This iconic scene is actually set in the beautiful Hallasan National Park in Jeju Island, South Korea. It’s popular among tourists and tours and hikes are offered for tourists to enjoy. If you want to explore Hallasan National Park in Jeju Island yourself, you can take this tour on Klook.

'CLOY'/TVN From left: Hallasan National Park in Jeju Island; Taean

2. Taean

The iconic North Korean village home to the ever-charming Captain Ri and the comedic village women is located three hours from Seoul and is open to the public.

According to Mee in Korea, the trip to this fictional North Korean village was a long one, but you’ll have access to Ri Jeong Hyeok’s home, the village laundry area, Young Ae’s home and the rest of the village. It’s actually as if you’re walking through the village set!

3. Commodore Hotel in Busan

Did anyone notice that every time our favorite characters visit Pyongyang, they only stay at this one particular hotel? Fortunately you, too, can book a stay here.

The fictional Pyongyang hotel where Yoon Se-ri meets Gu Seung Joon coincidentally meet is actually the Commodore Hotel in Busan.

'CLOY'/TVN Scenes from 'Crash Landing On You' shot in Byeolmaro Observatory in Yeongwol (top, left); Yeongjongdo Seonnyeo Bawi Beach in Incheon (bottom, left); Commodore Hotel in Busan (top, right) and Binae Island in Chungju (bottom, right).

4. Tangeum Lake Rainbow Bridge in Chengdu

Seo Dan and Gu Seung Joon’s chemistry made all our hearts flutter - especially in one particular scene: the confession scene. This uber-kilig scene was filmed at the Tangeum Lake Rainbow Bridge in Chengdu, South Korea overlooking a gorgeous view of the city - totally the perfect place for a romantic confession, don’t you think?

5. Hantan River Sky Bridge in Pocheon

On one of their random strolls in South Korea, Ri Jeong Hyeok recalls a memory in Switzerland where he asks a seemingly troubled woman to take his and Seo Dan’s photo. Little did he know - he saved her life! This sweet conversion took place in Hantan River Sky Bridge just in Pochen, overlooking gorgeous landscapes as well.

6. Yeongjongdo Seonnyeo Bawi Beach in Incheon

In the show, both Cho Cheol Gang and Ri Jeong Hyeok sneak their way into South Korea through a secret underground tunnel that apparently takes anywhere from 12 to 24 hours to crawl through. Their first step on South Korean soil takes place at a beach, which we now know is Yeongjongdo Seonnyeo Bawi Beach in Incheon.

7. Binae Island in Chungju

Binae Island in Chunju actually happens to be a popular camping site among South Koreans, and it was where the cast filmed the sweet last picnic scene Yoon Se-ri shared with Captain Ri’s Company Five.

8. Byeolmaro Observatory in Yeongwol

In the first episode of the series, Yoon Se-ri is set to test out a new product for Seri’s Choice by paragliding over a scenic landscape in Seoul. She kicks off her rollercoaster adventure at the Byeolmaro Observatory in Yeongwol, South Korea which is a hilltop planetarium that offers the most stunning views!

Switzerland

'CLOY'/TVN Scenes from 'Crash Landing On You' shot in Sigriswil Panorama Bridge (top, left); Lake Brienz, Isetwald (top, right) and First Flieger, Grindelwald (bottom)

9. Lake Brienz, Isetwald

Ri Jeong Hyeok’s sad, yet beautiful, piano scene was shot in the southern shores of Lake Brienz, Switzerland. This is in the small village of Iseltwald and the lake landing where the piano scene was filmed is in front of a private residence next to the port of Harbor Iseltwald.

10. Sigriswil Panorama Bridge

This attraction is definitely not for the faint of heart. In the series, Ri Jeong Hyeok and Seo Dan visit Sigriswil Panorama Bridge, among other top sites in the city, and as a woman (who just happened to be Yoon Se-ri) to take their photograph on the bridge.

11. First Flieger, Grindelwald



Ri Jeong Hyeok and Yoon Se-ri’s tearful reunion was filmed against the gorgeous landscapes of Grindelwald - and it made the entire scene ten times more beautiful! You can experience paragliding at First Flieger if you’d like to soar through the same stunning scapes. Just book this activity on Klook and you can try out 10 to 20 minutes of scenic paragliding fun.

12. Lake Lungern in Obwalden

One of the final scenes in the entire series shows our hero and heroine together at last in their home in Switzerland. You’d think a place this beautiful can’t possibly exist, but it does and you can visit it in Lake lungern, Obwalden.

13. Victoria Jungfrau

In the final episode, Yoon Se-ri attends an annual piano recital in Victoria Jungfrau, a castle-like accommodation, which is organized by Seri’s Choice and her family’s company. It is implied that this is also the event that brings her and Ri Jeong Hyeok together annually to Switzerland.

'CLOY'/TVN Scenes from 'Crash Landing On You' shot in First Flieger, Grindelwald (top, left); Lake Lungern in Obwalden (bottom, left) and Munsterbrucke (right)

14. Grandhotel Giessbach

You’ll get a quick glimpse of the Grandhotel Giessbach in the series as it acts as the fictional music school Ri Jeong Hyeok attended before his military days.

Audiences can see more of this location in the scene where Seo Dan visits Ri Jeong Hyeok for the first time since their engagement.

15. Kleine Schneidegg

Unfamiliar? Probably because you’ve skipped through it! The scene featuring Kleine Schneidegg can be found at the very end of episode 2 and shows the two protagonists in Switzerland watching paragliders side by side years before Yoon Se-ri crash landed in North Korea.

16. Munsterbrucke

Audiences can see a number of iconic Switzerland attractions in the episode where Seo Dan visits Ri Jeong Hyeok for the first time, including Munsterbrucke.

17. Lindenhof, Zurich

In one of Yoon Se-ri’s failed attempts to find Ri Jeong Hyeok in Switzerland, she walks through a quaint park in Lindenhof, Zurich and mistakes a pianist for Ri Jeong Hyeok.

Mongolia

'CLOY'/TVN Scenes from 'Crash Landing On You' shot in Ulaanbaatar

18. Ulaanbaatar

In the series, Yoon Se-ri and Ri Jeong Hyeok embarked on a journey to Pyongyang by train, which ended up taking 13 to 16 hours. The pivotal scene where the two characters ended up spending the night in a field actually took place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The Pyongyang Station they arrived at was filmed in the same city as well!

