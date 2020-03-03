Cebu Pacific's 'Piso Sale' now 3 days

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — On its 24th anniversary, airline company Cebu Pacific brings back its Super Seat Fest to spur everyJuan to travel and be a "Baryahero."

From March 3 to March 5, flights on Cebu Pacific can be availed for PHP1 one-way, base fare. The three-day sale gives more chances for everyone to book deals - especially since the airline is making available the most number of piso seats ever since it started this promo years back.

In keeping with the company's aim to promote domestic tourism, Day 1 of the sale will be dedicated purely to the airline’s 37 domestic destinations, while March 4 will solely be for its 25 international destinations. On the last day, all remaining seats will be up for grabs, still for PHP1 one-way base fare, with all payment centers up to secure bookings .

All seats will be for travel from September 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021.

For the rest of the month, CEB will also offer various deals and discounts, including Getaways hotel deals which will be up to 75 percent off, inflight hot meals at 40 percent off and wi-fi kits for up to 42 percent off.

“We have made it a point to give back to everyJuan for their support for the past 24 years. We want to continue enabling even more juans to go out and see the Philippines, as well as the rest of the world, without breaking the bank,” said Candice Iyog, Vice-President for Marketing and Customer Experience at Cebu Pacific.

To help promote traveling, Internet sensation Mimiyuuuh is on-board as the company's new endorser.

The company is one with the government in promoting domestic tourism as concerns linger over international travel given the COVID-19 situation. On top of the Super Seat Fest, the company has dropped year-round fares to over 70 domestic routes and ramped-up the number of seats offered for key routes across the country.

The company will also be holding a surprise sale for select Philippine destinations for the first time ever. More details can be found at the company's social media accounts and mobile app.