SkyJet resumes flights to Siargao in March

MANILA, Philippines — Surfers and surfers-at-heart can rejoice again! Starting March 29, SkyJet Airlines will resume its daily flights to the country’s surfing capital, Siargao Island.

“SkyJet’s Siargao flights resumption will enable us at SkyJet to help sustain the momentum of the island’s market growth and demand,” says Joseph Edward Alvarico, commercial head of SkyJet.

“SkyJet’s the first airline to fly directly to Siargao, and we are looking at fulfilling our aim at allowing everyone, including millennials, to experience the culture of the island by providing competitive fares,” he added.

Tourists and locals alike can again discover more of Siargao beyond the waves and coastlines.

Not only can they try out the different surfing spots and the peaceful coastline, but they can also explore the secluded rock pools of Magpungko, the cave pools of Tayangan, spend a day exploring Guyam, Daku, and Naked Islands, or even hang out at the TakTak Waterfall in Santa Monica.

They can also take part in the island’s food scene featuring the freshest fruits and seafood, try out the motorbikes and go on a tour around the island, or just chill out and relax in the now-iconic Cloud 9 Pier.

Above all these, making Siargao truly home is the warm hospitality of its locals.

