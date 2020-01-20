ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
SkyJet’s Siargao flights will resume beginning March 29 this year.
Photo Release
SkyJet resumes flights to Siargao in March
(Philstar.com) - January 20, 2020 - 6:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Surfers and surfers-at-heart can rejoice again! Starting March 29, SkyJet Airlines will resume its daily flights to the country’s surfing capital, Siargao Island.

“SkyJet’s Siargao flights resumption will enable us at SkyJet to help sustain the momentum of the island’s market growth and demand,” says Joseph Edward Alvarico, commercial head of SkyJet.

“SkyJet’s the first airline to fly directly to Siargao, and we are looking at fulfilling our aim at allowing everyone, including millennials, to experience the culture of the island by providing competitive fares,” he added.

Tourists and locals alike can again discover more of Siargao beyond the waves and coastlines.

Not only can they try out the different surfing spots and the peaceful coastline, but they can also explore the secluded rock pools of Magpungko, the cave pools of Tayangan, spend a day exploring Guyam, Daku, and Naked Islands, or even hang out at the TakTak Waterfall in Santa Monica.

They can also take part in the island’s food scene featuring the freshest fruits and seafood, try out the motorbikes and go on a tour around the island, or just chill out and relax in the now-iconic Cloud 9 Pier.

Above all these, making Siargao truly home is the warm hospitality of its locals.

 

Book flights to the country’s top surfing destination at www.flyskyjetair.com or call SkyJet Airlines’ hotline at (8) 8-SKYJET (8 8-759538).

SIARGAO SKYJET AIRLINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
A winter escapade
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
More than 100 Filipinos residing in Canada hoping to escape the harsh winter season were greeted by ashfall brought by the...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
3 days ago
Hongkong celebrates the Year of the Rat
3 days ago
As the Year of the Rat kicks off a new 12-year cycle, the Hong Kong Tourism Board is going to celebrate Chinese New Year in...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
3 days ago
Richmonde Iloilo’s Dinagyang 2020
3 days ago
January is Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo and this year the city gears up to present an even bigger and better celebration than...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Duty Free doubles growth rate in 2019
January 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Duty Free Philippines Corporation has doubled its year-on-year sales growth to +4 percent in 2019 compared to +2 percent in 2018.
3 days ago
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
8 days ago
The wonders of Istanbul
By Antonio M. Claparols | 8 days ago
This journey begins in Istanbul, a city that spreads on both sides of the Bosphorus Strait. This city has been the capital...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
8 days ago
Grand North Luzon Fun Caravan gets going
8 days ago
The Tourism Promotions Board, the marketing and promotions arm of the Department of Tourism, together with the Philippine...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with