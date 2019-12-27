Skyjet’s head named 2019 TOYM for Tourism

MANILA, Philippines — SkyJet Airlines president Dino Reyes-Chua was named one of the Junior Chamber International Philippines 2019 Ten Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) for Business and Tourism.

He was cited for his significant contributions to tourism development by serving the underserved and by discovering the undiscovered islands around the Philippines.

SkyJet Airlines also played a big role in the relief operations during Super Typhoon Yolanda in Coron, Palawan and the recent earthquake that struck Batanes.

The Noveleta, Cavite Mayor spearheaded relief operations and financial assistance to devastated areas in Batanes and forged an agreement with the provincial government of Batanes to fly all the relief goods from Manila for free.

SkyJet also launched many firsts, like the first direct flights to Siargao island and to Camiguin island.

“For me, TOYM is not just an award, it’s an honor of a lifetime and a legacy that we must carry on for the next generation,” he said

Other TOYM awardees are Gerardo Francisco Jr. (arts and humanities in dance), Aisa Mijeno (science and green technology), Alfredo Paolo Vargas III (public service), Abellana Reynaldo (arts and humanities in music), Adiong Ziaur-Rahman (government service), Casiano Choresca Jr. (fisheries and aquaculture), Marc Paul Lopez (medicine), Alfonso Tomas Araullo (broadcast journalism) and Glenn Fernandez (youth participation in disaster risk reduction).