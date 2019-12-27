PAL, Smart provide SIMs to tourists

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. has forged a partnership with Philippine Airlines (PAL) to provide exclusive, co-branded tourist SIMs to travelers arriving at the country’s major airports.

Under the agreement, Smart will provide Smart PAL Travel SIMs to international passengers arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Clark International Airport, Cebu International Airport, Caticlan Airport and Davao International Airport.?The all-in-one Smart PAL Travel SIM is preloaded with 1 GB of open-access data, unlimited texts and unlimited calls to Smart, TNT and Sun subscribers, valid for one day. In-flight vouchers for the Smart PAL Travel SIM will be distributed to travelers, who can then claim them for free at the Smart booths located at the airport arrival area.

The partnership was announced during PAL’s annual Grand OFW Salubong held at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, where OFWs from Riyadh and Doha were greeted with an exclusive mini-concert by Regine Velasquez. Smart and PAL also distributed premium items and loot bags during the event.?Smart, Sun and TNT subscribers can also look forward to exclusive seat sales and other promos, as well as free access to PAL’s hotline, website and app.?“We are happy to work with the country’s flag carrier in ensuring that our international visitors have access to the Philippines’ fastest network while they are traveling around the country,” said Manuel V. Pangilinan, PLDT chairman and CEO.?“PAL is delighted to forge a program partnership with Smart as it enables our travelers to experience the benefits of a local SIM card –convenient connectivity and saving on hefty roaming charges. We look forward to sustaining this worthwhile collaboration,” said PAL president and COO Gilbert Santa Maria.