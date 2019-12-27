Midas Hotel employee cited by DOT

MANILA, Philippines-- Midas Hotel shined at the recently held Department of Tourism (DOT)’s Appreciation Night for Tourism Oriented Enterprises as the organization gave a Special Citation to the hotel’s room attendant Nerissa Baquilar for her exemplary act of honesty and integrity. Baquilar helped chef de mission of Brunei Darussalam Muhd Zamri Hamdani find his missing wedding ring.

Hamdani’s wedding ring was stuck inside a pack of lozenges in his room. He personally thanked her and shared his experience via his social media account. He also took time to write a letter of appreciation and took photos with Baquilar and the Midas Hotel team before leaving.

The hotel hosted delegates from Brunei Darussalam, Laos, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Timor Leste and Vietnam during the recently concluded SEA Games.

DOT Tourism Regulation Coordination & Resource Generation Undersecretary Arturo Boncato Jr. awarded the Special Citation to Baquilar and presented a Certificate of Recognition to Midas Hotel and Casino for the hotel’s outstanding contribution and overall support to DOT-NCR’s projects and efforts in 2019.