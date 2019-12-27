El Nido resort features new amenities

High-end travelers returned to El Nido Resorts’ Pangulasian island resort following renovations to further enhance the guest experience.

Javi Hernandez, president of Ten Knots Development Corp., owner and developer of El Nido Resorts, said guests revisit Pangulasian because they feel they can be left to themselves to enjoy nature. The resort, which has been cited by travel authority Conde Nast Traveller a number of times, was masterplanned to allow guests privacy, beginning with villas set some distance from each other and surrounded by greenery.

Pangulasian is the top-end property of El Nido Resorts’ four island getaways in Northern Palawan. The three others are Lagen, Miniloc and Apulit.

Pangulasian guests have a one-kilometer stretch of ivory beach to themselves. The waves that hit the beach tend to be gentle owing to the location of the resort in the bay and provide a soothing rhythm to a holiday on the island.

Moreover, the resort has its own house reef teeming with abundant coral life just steps away from the beach. Moray eels, groupers, anemone fish are just some of the attractions found there.

And where rich marine life is found, predators like the black-tip reef sharks will follow. The latter feast on squid, crustaceans and small fish and don’t bother snorkelers who keep a respectful distance from them.

Renovated common areas like the Amianan restaurant and a new beach bar lounge area have been positioned to maximize views of the limestone cliffs of neighboring islets that dramatically change with the light. Hernandez explains that densities were kept deliberately low to allow guests to lose themselves to the natural surroundings and unhampered views.

Joey Bernardino, Ten Knots marketing director, relates that the beach bar is what revisiting guests will mainly notice as an improvement. “It will allow guests a new area wherein they can soak in all the nature around them.”

The rest of the changes included the refurbishment of the cogon roof of each guest villas, furniture restoration, upgrading of the guest TV sets to 50 inches with new Bluetooth speakers and boosting the sewage treatment plant to ensure that marine life will continue to feel welcome there.

The new treatment plant ensures that guests who frequent the house reef will remain amazed by the outstanding biodiversity of the area for a long time to come. Keeping natural attractions unchanged over time does take a lot of planning and work, comments Bernardino.