P2P now available in Iloilo

MANILA, Philippines — The opening of the first premium point-to-point (P2P) bus service hub in Western Visayas by Megaworld Corporation and the launch of the P2P bus services of Southwest Travel & Tours have paved the way for local and international travelers to get around Iloilo City conveniently, comfortably and, more importantly, at very affordable rates.

For only P80 per ticket (P64 for seniors, students and PWDs), the world-class P2P buses of Southwest will take you from the Iloilo International Airport to the modern and vibrant township of Iloilo Business Park, and vice versa.

From the transport hub, Richmonde Hotel Iloilo is just a few steps away, which makes the P2P a very cost-efficient airport transfer option for those travelers staying at the hotel.

With the P2P’s initial rollout in the region, Richmonde Hotel hopes to encourage the use of these buses by giving out discounts and freebies to all P2P riders through its P2Perks promotion. By simply presenting their same day P2P tickets and airline boarding passes to the hotel’s front desk, Iloilo visitors will be entitled to a host of exciting offers which day trippers, overnighters and long-stay guests alike will surely enjoy.

If catching a quick nap and freshening up after a tiring flight is a top priority upon getting off the P2P bus, visitors can head on to Richmonde and get a special half-day room rate of 50 percent off the current best available rate. This perk is good for a 5-hour use of a guest room, subject to availability.

Should culinary tours be on the agenda, foodies can start the food trip at any of Richmonde’s restaurant outlets and get 10 percent off on your food and beverage orders with a minimum purchase of P500. Also get unlimited refills when you buy Moak Coffee. These perks are available at The Granary, BizBar and Zabana Bar.

P2P riders can also take a refreshing dip at Richmonde’s picturesque pool or squeeze in some work out time before heading to the next item on their Iloilo itinerary. A special discounted rate of P350 per person gives travelers a day’s access to the Fitness Center’s pool and gym.

To ride the P2P from the Iloilo International Airport, proceed to the ticket booth located at the airport’s arrival area. For more information, call Richmonde Hotel Iloilo at +6333-328-7888 or email rhireservations@richmondehotel.com.ph.