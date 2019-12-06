ALLURE
Winter deals from Emirates
(The Philippine Star) - December 6, 2019 - 6:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — This winter, Emirates is offering a chance for travelers from the Philippines to explore more of Dubai for less.

In the promotion which runs until Dec. 15, return fares to Dubai start at $450 in Economy Class and $1250 in Business Class and are valid for travel between Dec. 5-27 and Jan. 3-May 31, 2020.

Economy Class passengers who book flights within the promotional period can enjoy two nights’ accommodation at either Rove at the Park or Rove Healthcare City; while Business Class passengers who book flights during the same period can enjoy two nights’ accommodation at either the Address Sky View or Address Dubai Mall.

When booking the flight tickets on emirates.ph/en/dubaipush, enter the promotional code FEDUBAI before making payment.

The complimentary hotel stay will then be booked and confirmed. The hotel offer is on a room-only and single- or double-occupancy basis, with up to one child under 12 years old sharing the same room for Economy Class travel and up to two children under 12 years for Business Class bookings.

The offer includes taxes and is subject to availability. Emirates will also be sponsoring the cost of a 30-day Dubai tourist visa for travelers from the Philippines.

A scanned colored passport and passport size photo (maximum size of 100 KB, JPEG format and white background) will need to be submitted to ekphil@emirates.com no later than Dec. 17. Emirates flight tickets must also be issued prior to applying for the visa. Terms and conditions apply.

Emirates passengers will also be able to enjoy 10kg of free extra baggage allowance when traveling to Dubai during the promotional period.

With the Dubai Shopping Festival 2020 happening from Dec. 26 until Feb. 1, 2020, travelers can worry less and shop more. Visitors can further stretch their travel budget with My Emirates Pass – a seasonal pass that turns an Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership package – allowing customers to redeem discounts and special benefits in over 500 locations across the UAE.

Travelers flying to and through Dubai between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2020 can avail the offer and enjoy up to 30 percent off on retail outlets and up to 50 percent off on leisure activities by simply presenting their boarding pass and a valid form of identification.

For more information, visit http://www.emirates.com/ph.

