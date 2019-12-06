ALLURE
Santa and the kids of Kythe Foundation join New World Manila Bay Hotel general manager Mark Heywood, Manila vice mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan, director of sales and marketing Jane Paulino, director of rooms Christina Uy, director of finance Josephine Fabro, assistant director of engineering Jun Magpantay and hotel manager Nantha Kumar at the tree lighting.
Dazzling Christmas at New World Manila Bay
(The Philippine Star) - December 6, 2019 - 6:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — New World Manila Bay Hotel welcomes the most festive season of the year with a ceremonial tree lighting held at the hotel lobby. This year’s theme, “A Dazzling Christmas,” showcases a glittering Christmas tree formed by an elegant crystal drop ceiling and sparkling Christmas balls.

New World Hotels and Resorts, as a brand, has established children’s welfare to be one of its priorities. This Christmas, one of the hotel’s initiatives is to raise awareness and funds for the Kythe Foundation by selling colorful Kythe caps. Proceeds will go to the medical treatments and developmental programs for children with cancer and chronic illnesses. A Christmas wishing well is also stationed at the lobby for monetary donations.

Musical performances by the kids from OB Montessori Manila, New World Hotel homegrown talents Soup of the Day band and Classica Samson brought extra glimmer to the celebration.

Recommended
