Christmas away from home: Holiday 2019 travel checklist

MANILA, Philippines — Yuletide season is where family and friends gather for a meaningful celebration of love.

Since Christmas breaks for children and parents are now just around the corner, some people are looking for a getaway to celebrate the season. Planning to travel this Holiday season? Philstar.com lists down suggestions for an unforgettable Christmas away from home.

A 'Frozen' Christmas in Hong Kong

“Frozen Fantasy Gardens Village” is where Anna, Elsa and their best pal, Olaf, will enchant guests and give them a warm welcome during this festive season. Photo release

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) celebrates “A Disney Christmas” and aims to make holiday wishes come true in Hong Kong-winter weather from November 14 to January 1.

With “Frozen 2” from Walt Disney Animation Studios coming to theaters this winter, Anna and Elsa will be bringing all the magic of Arendelle to HKDL. “Frozen Fantasy Gardens Village” is where Anna, Elsa and their best pal, Olaf, will enchant guests and give them a warm welcome during this festive season.

Guests can also experience “Mickey and Friends Christmastime Ball” and “A Holiday Wish-Come-True” Tree Lighting Ceremony, complete with snow.

While enjoying a Christmas experience in HKDL, the nearest Disneyland Resort to the Philippines, guests can savor delights from a selection of over 70 Christmas-themed food and beverages, including premium sausage platters and snack boxes, or munch on popcorn in new Mickey Christmas Tree and Alien popcorn buckets. There is also a Christmas dinner buffet in Royal Banquet Hall, where Christmas meals aim to add warmth to the season.

Christmas festivities will be in full swing across the park and at all three themed hotels. Between December 1 and 26, hotel guests will receive a complimentary cookie, as well as a unique Christmas towel. Families can also enjoy quality time together and create Christmas-themed arts and crafts such as Christmas Mickey headbands or Olaf-themed sparkling Christmas cards.

From left: Dalip Singh, General Manager of Marco Polo Hotels - Hong Kong; Room with view of the world-renowned Victoria Harbour; sea food at Cafe Marco. Photo release

Situated in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel is part of Harbour City – Hong Kong SAR’s largest shopping complex, housing over 450 shops, including the world’s leading luxury brands and a myriad of dining options. Comprised of 665 luxurious guestrooms and suites, many of which offer breath-taking waterfront views of celebrated Victoria Harbour, the hotel also offers the ultimate in personalised service with The Continental Club.

All rooms are well-equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi with deluxe amenities. Within a short walk are landmarks such as the Hong Kong Museum of Art, Space Museum, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, and 1881 Heritage.

The hotel is also on the doorstep of Star Ferry terminal and MTR subway stations. Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel features an outdoor swimming pool, a lobby lounge, a gym, an all-day dining outlet, Cafe Marco on Level 1, featuring a wide variety of gourmet cuisines from all over the world and our renowned authentic Italian restaurant, Cucina. The hotel has 14 function rooms; the largest venue can accommodate up to 430 guests, with the dedicated service of our professional Banquet Services Team.

The hotel is part of Wharf Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd, a Hong Konglisted company with core business interests in property and investments in communications and container-terminal operations. Other Wharf Hotels properties include Gateway Hotel and Prince Hotel in Hong Kong, as well as hotels in mainland China and the Philippines.

Luggage with fingerprint lock, bluetooth tracker, built-in weighing scale

TV Personalities Tony Labrusca, Mikael Daez, Joyce Pring, JuanchoTrivino and Jetsetters, Patti Grandidge, Tricia Centenera, Alyssa and Gabs Gibbs and Victor Basa also graced the celebration. Photo release

We live in a world that is continuously evolving to give us more experiences, creating connections that allow us to go beyond the ordinary and where traveling is so much more accessible to anyone at any time.

Inspired by its commitment to create smart, durable, and lightweight on the go solutions for purposeful travelers, Samsonite recently launched its new and first-ever global integrated campaign, “Born to Go,” which celebrates a growing “on the go” mindset where today’s young travelers look for authentic experiences and seek out ways to live out their life as they explore the urban cities in an adventure like no other.

During the launch event, attendees discovered the city that never sleeps in the Alley; engaged in a culture that brings the underground free-spirit vibe to the streets at the Havana; took the commute that brings them from one place to the another in the Transit; and stayed at the center of a bustling city life as they take on the Crossroads.

TV Personalities Tony Labrusca, Mikael Daez, Joyce Pring, JuanchoTrivino and Jetsetters, Patti Grandidge, Tricia Centenera, Alyssa and Gabs Gibbs and Victor Basa also graced the celebration.

The brand's new Evoa Tech boasts of all the features of Evoa with added innovative tech solutions and enhanced efficiency, flexibility, and security to create an even more premium travel experience to customers. Its 3-in-1 smart lock allows one to open one's luggage with a touch of one's finger through its TSA fingerprint combination lock. The fingerprint lock secures defined users of the luggage and can record up to 10 selected fingerprints.

The technology also comes with a Samsonite Seekit Bluetooth Tracker by Panasonic, a separation indicator device that informs you when your luggage is around and notifies you when it’s away. The technology also includes an integrated weighing scale carry handle, which allows one to weigh the bag just by picking it up.

Traveling and dining rewards

Dragon Bar. Solaire/Released

As G2E Asia’s 2019 Best Asian Integrated Resort and a Forbes Travel Guide 5 Star 2019 award recipient, Solaire Resort and Casino matches its sustained infrastructure and services innovations with its technology-driven solutions, Solaire Rewards. It is touted to be the first and only integrated rewards system and loyalty program in the country that lets its members avail points from Solaire’s gaming facilities, restaurants, hotel and retail offerings.

A true pioneer in the hospitality industry, the hotel shows gratitude to its loyal customers through a rewards program that lets them earn points every time they book a hotel room, play casino games, indulge in spa treatments, dine in restaurants or shop in all of the integrated resort's retail outlets. The points earned may be used to redeem dining privileges, shopping sprees, hotel and flight accommodations and access to world-class entertainment.

The centralized rewards system gives loyal customers a 360-degree experience of the resort, which aims to uphold its commitment of providing limitless possibilities without the hassle of long lines and tedious paper work. The resort offers a simplified rewards system in its metal and gem card tiers with its new Peso scheme.

'Staycation' at the metro’s financial district

The 293-room residences in the northern end of Ayala Avenue offers vistas of the financial district. Photo release

As the financial capital and largest business district of the Philippines, Makati is known for its multicultural lifestyle that can be experienced from one of the city’s latest serviced residence catering to overnight as well as long-term stay guests.

The 293-room Seda Residences Makati is in the northern end of Ayala Avenue, which is at walking distance to the array of offices, embassies, restaurants, weekend markets and cultural offerings of Salcedo and Legaspi Villages and is also easily accessible through the Makati Walkway system to all the major hotels and the Glorietta and Greenbelt malls on the southern end of Ayala Avenue.

In addition to its strategic location, the 35-storey tower also offers business or leisure "staycation" in its units that come with fully-furnished kitchenettes, dining facilities, HDTV and access to laundry facilities.

The free breakfast at Misto, the all-day dining facility at the 35th floor, offers a range of choices as well as vistas of the financial center. At lunch it entices guests with a hearty buffet and ala carte choices for the rest of the day. Sunset is also a special occasion in Straight Up, the roofdeck bar at the 35th floor. Views of the setting sun from Manila Bay are served with international cocktails, wines and spirits, with chill-out music at the backdrop.

The swimming pool on the 19th floor presents a resort feel, contrasted against views of Makati’s high-rise office towers. A kiddie play area for kids up to five years old, a game room for older youngsters, and a gym for fitness enthusiasts are added attractions.

The hotel tower is part of the Ayala North Exchange retail hub, offering a range of food choices, from Asian specialties to Filipino and Western favorites, just an elevator ride and short stroll away from the residences.

Tagaytay getaway

More design elements – which are made from wood and metal – are complemented with decorative accessories that might remind one of home. Photo release

There is a new hotel in Tagaytay that promises relaxation and tranquility. Royale Parc Hotel Tagaytay is just beside the main highway of Tagaytay and is accessible by both private vehicles and via public transportation such as the Nasugbu-bound bus from Manila. It makes it easier for families or group of friends to reach the hotel even on their own, as the bus fare is budget-friendly.

Stepping inside the hotel, guests will be greeted by the hotel lobby, which merges the warm tones of wood with the fine lines of steel. There are seats and sofas to lounge in while one basks under the glow of golden lights and surrounded by the design of an upscale barn-style architecture.

“We guarantee that guests will immediately feel the warmth and hospitality of our place. It is the start of a journey to tranquility, where time stands still and where the stress of life and work are left behind the door,” said Nilda Diaz Serrano, the hotel’s Corporate General Manager.

When guests are led to the rooms, they can feel that the design statement from the lobby emanates all over the place. More design elements – which are made from wood and metal – are complemented with decorative accessories that might remind one of home.

The hotel currently has 44 rooms and no two rooms are alike. The design statement of the hotel permeates to the room as wood and steel elements are still present.

The use of recycled designs in the rooms underscores the sustainability commitment of the hotel during its construction. The highlights of the rooms are the high ceiling and the sliding door of the bathroom. Rooms also have a balcony with a view of the pool area and outdoor Jacuzzi.

Mornings feel cozier when one parts the curtain and lets the sunshine in; while in the evening, the balcony area can be used as a place to have snacks and conversations with loved ones.

In the morning, guests are treated to a serene view highlighted by a pool in the middle, which can accommodate more than a hundred people. Kids can frolic in the pool while the adults can relax at the lounge chairs nearby. One can also sit around and bask under the Tagaytay sun which is made more bearable with the cool Tagaytay weather.

For food cravings, the hotel has an in-house Filipino restaurant called Dekada, which is from the group behind SumoSam. The restaurant specializes in presenting heirloom recipes served with history – each dish has a story and it harks back to tales of our heroes’ conquest and bravery.

The ballroom, situated on the third floor, also offers panoramic views of the Taal Lake, making it a good backdrop for any occasion whether day or night.

Bringing more smiles to Bacolod

The Ruins in Bacolod. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

Grab, the everyday everything app in Southeast Asia, recently announced the expansion of GrabFood to Bacolod City.

Less than a year since it’s launch, GrabFood has already expanded in 35 cities nationwide. According to market research by Kantar in the second quarter of 2019 (April to June), the food delivery service is the most often used food delivery platform in the Philippines with 78 percent of users voting for it over other app-based food delivery brands.

At present, the service claims to have the widest selection of restaurant partners in the Philippines. “As the leading super app in the Philippines, our mission is to elevate the lives of Filipinos by solving daily limitations and addressing their most basic needs. In 2015, we came to Bacolod to help address transportation issues and have since become an indispensable part of Negrenses’ daily commute. We now take on the challenge of improving access to great food and bringing more livelihood opportunities for the people of Bacolod,” said GrabFood Philippines Head, EJ Dela Vega.

Bacolod, known for its mouthwatering cuisine, is a highly-urbanized city that holds a rich history and a vibrant arts and culture. Bacolod’s great culinary scene has developed locals to be discerning eaters. As such, the food delivery service has partnered with a variety of merchants to cater to a diverse range of pallets.

Negrenses can order the famous and iconic food from Aida’s, Bar 21, Inaka, L Kaisei, L Sea, El Ideal, Virgie's, Rolis, Claras, Merzci Pasalubong, Bong Bongs, Felicia's, King's Ice, Apollo, Delicioso, Bascon, Quan, Nena's Rose, Cozy Nook.

Homegrown brands such as Masskara Chicken Inasal, North Fitness Cantina, 2 Story Kitchen, Recado’s Restaurant, East Bite Asian Chicken, Firehook, Crib, Cakefully Yours Cafe, Rianne’s Churreria, Fresh Start, Daily Skillet, Jaimie's Cafe, Italia, Capriccioso Deli Ristorante, Mirens, Ceres Mart Lacson, Spoonmugnet, Homesite Shawarma, Quinos, Clems, Eron's and Quino's Cafe, and C's are also working with GrabFood to bring the flavours of Bacolod closer to the consumers.

Major quick service restaurants such as McDonald’s, Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Burger King, Red Ribbon and Uncle John’s Chicken by Ministop are also available 24/7 in Bacolod.

One-stop shop for travel needs

Excited for the upcoming long weekends?

Turn these dates into long weekend goals with Traveloka, a one-stop online travel platform that aims to provide a wide range of travel needs in one platform, including flights, hotels, transport, flight+hotel packages, attractions, activities, and more, aiming to help customers to create moments together with their friends and loved ones.

Discover the Philippines

Filipinos now have more ways to visit their favorite local destinations with Klook’s tours, attractions and activities. Thinking of going on that epic adventure in the Philippines? If you are, now is the perfect time to get to know more about the country. Skip the lines, get special discounted rates and receive instant confirmation on your local activities.

Shining the spotlight on well-loved travel spots, the travel booking application is offering one a way to find one's own trip right at the comfort of one's country. This is your chance to revisit Boracay’s majestic white beaches and sparkling blue waters with the Boracay Island Tour. Explore more of this breathtaking island by going parasailing, jet skiing, waterboarding, or even helmet diving.

Another option for that local vacation is Palawan, with its endless beaches, caves, and lush forests that make for picture-perfect photos and wonderful memories. Tick that travel bucket list further by booking the Bohol Countryside Tour. Marvel at the Chocolate Hills, Loboc River, Philippine Tarsier Sanctuary and more.

Cebu, the "Queen City of the South," also beckons with its historic sites, rich heritage, and delightful cuisine. Don’t miss out on the Cebu Safari and Adventure Park, a world-class wild animal park that not only lets you appreciate animals in their own habitat but also caters to thrill-seekers with its lineup of exhilarating rides. You can also experience the Badian Canyoneering Adventure and Kawasan Waterfalls Private Tour and explore the city with the Private Cebu and Mactan Twin City Tours.