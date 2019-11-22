ALLURE
Polish musician Artur Dutkiewicz went all the way to Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bataan to hold his ‘ImproMazurka’ solo piano concert.
Photo Release
Polish jazz ambassador holds piano concert at Las Casas in Bataan
(Philstar.com) - November 22, 2019 - 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Polish Jazz pianist and composer Artur Dutkiewicz gave an evening of classic jazz at Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar. Entitled “ImproMazurka,” his solo piano concert was held at the heritage hotel and destination in Bagac, Bataan last November 16.

In partnership with the Polish Embassy, the celebrated musician serenaded hotel guests and visitors aboard a native raft on the serene waters of Umagol River.

ImproMazurka means “improvisation on a lively Polish dance in triple meter.”

Prior to performing at Las Casas, he held a successful concert at the Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino of the Cultural Center of the Philippines last November 12.

Dubbed the “Ambassador of Polish Jazz” by the Jazz Forum Magazine in 2012, Dutkiewicz has appeared in more than 60 countries around the world from the USA through Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Poland’s charge d’affaires to the Philippines Jaroslaw Szczepankiewicz officially welcomed the guests and selected press to the piano concert.
Photo Release

He has also taken part in dozens of renowned jazz and music festivals globally, including Hague’s Northsea Jazz Festival, Melbourne’s International Jazz Festival, Warsaw’s Jamboree, Cannes’ MIDEM, Milan’s Music Oggi, Paris’ Festival D`Europe Centrale, and Budapest’s Sziget Festival.

His 2012 solo album entitled "Mazurkas" was inspired by Polish folk music and the music of Chopin, Szymanowski and Bartok.

It was the first time for the world-renowned pianist to visit and hold a concert in the Philippines.

His Philippine tour is part of a week-long celebration of the Poland Independence Day last November 11. It “commemorates the anniversary of the restoration of Poland's sovereignty as the Second Polish Republic in 1918 from the German, Austro-Hungarian and Russian Empires.”

Blast from the past

Nestled at the heart of Bagac, Bataan, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar is the only Philippine destination that showcases the best of Filipino heritage and culture through colorful stories as retold by Jose “Jerry” Acuzar’s collection of restored Spanish-Filipino houses.

From the majestic architectural design to heart-warming revival of traditions, Las Casas is a complete package to a one-of-a-kind trip to the past.

All these unique initiatives of Acuzar, in line with his mission to bring Filipino heritage to greater heights, has caught the attention of the international scene. Las Casas became the only Philippine property to be a part of the Conde Nast Johansens Luxury Global Collection and Historic Hotels Worldwide.

A project of the New San Jose Builders Inc., the heritage resort is also the Asia Awards of Excellence winner for Asia’s most excellent destination in 2017.

