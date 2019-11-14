ALLURE
Since reopening the route in 2013 the flag carrier has operated the only non-stop service between the United Kingdom and the Philippines, meanwhile rising through the ranks to become the country’s first and only 4-star airline.
PAL marks six years of London-Manila flights with promo fares, increased baggage allowance
(Philstar.com) - November 14, 2019 - 9:52am
  • 4-star carrier has sale seats from London to Manila from only £614 return
  • Promotion includes Cebu from £564, Davao from £557 return
  • 40kgs baggage allowance applies on flights up to 31 March 2020

Philippine Airlines is celebrating six years of non-stop flights between London and Manila with promotional fares and a boost to free baggage allowance.

After intensive improvements to the onboard product and service offering, PAL was voted the World's Most Improved Airline for 2019 by Skytrax.

To reiterate its commitment to the London route, PAL has rolled out a free baggage allowance of 40kgs on all flights between the British capital and the 30-plus cities it serves across the Philippines. This applies to flights (except for those between December 15, 2019 and January 1, 2020), purchased on the same ticket, booked and flown until March 31, 2020. 

On top of the extra baggage promo, PAL has sale flights from London Heathrow to Manila starting at £614, while flights to Cebu start from £564 and Davao from £557, all of which are return and inclusive of taxes. Premium Economy deals to the Philippines start from only £1,221 return. Book on www.philippineairlines.com before November 20, 2019 and travel up to March 31, 2020.

All flights between London and Manila are on PAL’s Airbus A350. The new aircraft features Business Class seats adjusting into fully flat beds, while in Economy, passengers can enjoy touch-screen personal TVs and built-in USB ports to enjoy in-flight entertainment throughout their flight. PAL’s new Premium Economy Class includes priority check-in and an upgraded onboard experience with seats that provide extra space to stretch your legs and recline, as well as bigger screens for in-flight entertainment.

The range of fares from the Philippine Airlines sale can be found here: 

 

From

To

Economy
Class

Premium
Economy

Business
Class

London Heathrow

Philippines

Manila

 £        614

 £     1,298

 £     2,627

Cebu

 £        564

 £     1,228

 £     2,647

Davao

 £        557

£     1,221

£     2,640

 

Sale terms and conditions include: Book before November 20, 2019 for travel until March 31, 2020. Blackout dates: December 11-23, 2019.

40kgs baggage allowance terms and conditions include: Book by March 31, 2020 for travel until March 31, 2020. Blackout dates are December 15, 2019 and January 1-March 31, 2020.

For more details, visit the complete PAL promo page here.
 

