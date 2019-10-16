ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
From left: Richard Juan; the model-actor with travel show co-host Sandara Park in Paris
Instagram/Richard Juan
LIST: 10 most Instagram-worthy places in Paris, says Richard Juan
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2019 - 8:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Planning a trip to Paris soon?

Model Richard Juan, who rose to fame as a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate and "Eat Bulaga! You're My Foreignoy" Dabarkad's Choice Award recipient, recently covered Paris Fashion Week with K-pop star Sandara Park. Here is his checklist for those planning an Instagram-worthy journey to the City of Lights.

Eiffel Tower

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Already missing Paris!...or do I just miss the cold weather?

A post shared by ??? Richard Juan ?? (@richardjuan) on

Named after its engineer Gustave Eiffel, Eiffel Tower is arguably the top tourist destination in France and one of the most recognizable structures in the world.

Located in Champ de Mars, a large public greenspace in Paris, the iconic tower is the most-visited monument in the world, with millions of people visiting it annually. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I think EIFFEL in love with you ???? #paris #richardjuan

A post shared by ??? Richard Juan ?? (@richardjuan) on

Ginger Restaurant

This famous Thai-inspired restaurant is at 11 rue de la Trémoille, in the 8th district of Paris. Located behind the famous Plaza Athénée, the restaurant is in this golden triangle that goes from Avenue Montaigne to Avenue George V, the legendary neighborhood where fashion rubs shoulders with restaurants and luxury hotels.

Arc de Triomphe

One of the most famous monuments in Paris, France, the Arc de Triomphe honors those who fought and died for France during the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars, with the names of all French victories and generals inscribed on its inner and outer surfaces.

Champs-élysées

Located near the Arc de Triomphe, Champs-élysées is known for its theaters, cafés and luxury shops, for the annual Bastille Day military parade, and as the finish of the Tour de France cycle race.

École nationale supérieure des Beaux-Arts

The structure is a fine arts grand school of PSL Research University in Paris, France. The school was founded in 1648 by Charles Le Brun as the famed French academy Académie de peinture et de sculpture.

Place du Trocadero

Place du Trocadero is a popular public square set on a hill on the east bank of the Seine River. Visitors gather at Place du Trocadéro to admire views of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Pink Mamma

Pink Mamma is a four-level trattoria known for its wide variety of steaks, pizza, and a speakeasy just right at the basement.

Louvre

Located on the Right Bank of the Seine in the city's 1st district, Louvre is the world's largest art museum and a historic monument in Paris, France.

The Peninsula

The Peninsula Paris is a historic luxury hotel, originally known as the Hotel Majestic, located in Avenue Kléber at the 16th arrondissement of Paris. It opened in 1908 as the Hotel Majestic and was converted to government offices in 1936. The hotel served as a field hospital for wounded officers during World War I, staffed largely by British aristocrats.

Palais Royal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

K-drama vibes here in Paris ????????????

A post shared by ??? Richard Juan ?? (@richardjuan) on

Built in 1639, it was once the home of cardinals and royals, but now serves as one of the most visited marketplaces or arcades in France. 

RICHARD JUAN TRAVEL TIPS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Exclusive
57 minutes ago
LIST: 10 most Instagram-worthy places in Paris, says Richard Juan
By Jan Milo Severo | 57 minutes ago
Planning a trip to Paris soon? Let Richard Juan show you (and show you how to pose) in the most Instagram-worthy places in...
Travel and Tourism
3 days ago
WATCH: Yogyakarta City celebrates 263rd foundation day with colorful parade, puppet dance
By Rosette Adel | 3 days ago
The biggest annual celebration of the city of Yogyakarta, dubbed "Wayang Jogja Night Carnival," returned for the fourth...
Travel and Tourism
3 days ago
Saranac and Placid: More than just lakes
By Edu Jarque | 3 days ago
We were ecstatically cocooned in our rustic four-bedroom cottage in the middle of the woods by a river at the end of a dirt...
Travel and Tourism
Five cities in WB $300 million tourist program
By Catherine Talavera | October 6, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Tourism (DOT) has identified the five targeted destinations for the rollout of its Transforming Communities towards Resilient, Inclusive and Sustainable Tourism (TouRIST) program, a $300-million...
10 days ago
Travel and Tourism
Culinary tourism takes center stage
By Catherine Talavera | October 4, 2019 - 12:00am
The continued promotion of the country’s culinary tourism product is allowing more destinations in the country to attract more tourists, an official of the Department of Tourism (DOT) said.
12 days ago
Travel and Tourism
Sponsored
14 days ago
Indonesia’s sleepy Lake Toba is awakening with tourism
By Euden Valdez | 14 days ago
Roads, albeit small, are well paved in Balige, the capital of Toba Regency in North Sumatra, Indonesia. Passing by, one can...
Travel and Tourism
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with