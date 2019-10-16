LIST: 10 most Instagram-worthy places in Paris, says Richard Juan

MANILA, Philippines — Planning a trip to Paris soon?

Model Richard Juan, who rose to fame as a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate and "Eat Bulaga! You're My Foreignoy" Dabarkad's Choice Award recipient, recently covered Paris Fashion Week with K-pop star Sandara Park. Here is his checklist for those planning an Instagram-worthy journey to the City of Lights.

Eiffel Tower

Named after its engineer Gustave Eiffel, Eiffel Tower is arguably the top tourist destination in France and one of the most recognizable structures in the world.

Located in Champ de Mars, a large public greenspace in Paris, the iconic tower is the most-visited monument in the world, with millions of people visiting it annually.

Ginger Restaurant

This famous Thai-inspired restaurant is at 11 rue de la Trémoille, in the 8th district of Paris. Located behind the famous Plaza Athénée, the restaurant is in this golden triangle that goes from Avenue Montaigne to Avenue George V, the legendary neighborhood where fashion rubs shoulders with restaurants and luxury hotels.

Arc de Triomphe

One of the most famous monuments in Paris, France, the Arc de Triomphe honors those who fought and died for France during the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars, with the names of all French victories and generals inscribed on its inner and outer surfaces.

Champs-élysées

Located near the Arc de Triomphe, Champs-élysées is known for its theaters, cafés and luxury shops, for the annual Bastille Day military parade, and as the finish of the Tour de France cycle race.

École nationale supérieure des Beaux-Arts

The structure is a fine arts grand school of PSL Research University in Paris, France. The school was founded in 1648 by Charles Le Brun as the famed French academy Académie de peinture et de sculpture.

Place du Trocadero

Place du Trocadero is a popular public square set on a hill on the east bank of the Seine River. Visitors gather at Place du Trocadéro to admire views of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Pink Mamma

Pink Mamma is a four-level trattoria known for its wide variety of steaks, pizza, and a speakeasy just right at the basement.

Louvre

Located on the Right Bank of the Seine in the city's 1st district, Louvre is the world's largest art museum and a historic monument in Paris, France.

The Peninsula

The Peninsula Paris is a historic luxury hotel, originally known as the Hotel Majestic, located in Avenue Kléber at the 16th arrondissement of Paris. It opened in 1908 as the Hotel Majestic and was converted to government offices in 1936. The hotel served as a field hospital for wounded officers during World War I, staffed largely by British aristocrats.

Palais Royal

Built in 1639, it was once the home of cardinals and royals, but now serves as one of the most visited marketplaces or arcades in France.