WATCH: Yogyakarta City celebrates 263rd foundation day with colorful parade, puppet dance

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia — The biggest annual celebration of the city of Yogyakarta, dubbed "Wayang Jogja Night Carnival," returned for the fourth year to celebrate the city's anniversary.

At present, Yogya, popularly known as Jogja, takes pride in being governed independently by a sultan.

The kota or city turned 263 last October 7. The Wayang Jogja Night Carnival has been held on the same date since 2015.

To commemorate the creation of its kingdom, more than 1,000 students and professional dancers from 14 sub-districts of Yogyakarta prepared rich and colorful performances.

The city's celebration was held along the stretch of Jenedral Sudirman, Tugu Jogja and Margo Utomo streets but the main stage was set at Tugu Pal Putih, the historic landmark of Yogyakarta.

The event, seen to draw international tourists yearly, showcased several puppet dances.

This year, the city chose Ringgit Wanara Kagungan Dalem Kraton Ngayogyakarta Hadiningrat or Wayang Kapi-kapi as the main theme to pay homage to the puppet belonging to the Kraton Yogyakarta or Yogyakarta Palace.

Show director of the carnival, Yetti Martanti, S. Sos, M.M. said the theme was chosen to introduce to the public the 14 characters of Wayang Kapi-Kapi.

The puppet, rarely seen in public, combines the body parts of animals that represent life in the world.

"I hope that people can get to know the Wayang Kapi-kapi and interpret their philosophies in everyday life. Wayang Kapi-kapi provides lessons for protecting each other in differences, united in diversity. It is very appropriate for the current context,” the show director said.

Get to know the 14 characters and their significance here, as told by the organizers of the night carnival:

Wayang Kapi Kingkin – He has a combination of parts from a crab and a monkey – He's the creation of Sang Hyang Baruna. He has a big hand in saving the process of building a bridge to the State of Ngalengka.

Wayang Jaya Harima or Wayang Kapi Harima – He has a monkey's body and tail and a tiger's head. Being one of the Pancawati warriors led by Prabu Ramawijaya, he has the dexterity and strength that is respected by the Ngalengka army.

Wayang Kapi Wraha – He has a monkey body and a wild boar head. He is an inseparable part of the Pancawati army.

Wayang Kapi Warjita or Kapi Wercita or Cacingkanil – He has a monkey body and head and a tail wrapped like a worm. He was also one of the Pancawati armies under the leadership of Prabu Ramawijaya.

Wayang Kapi Jaya Anala or Kapi Anggeni – He has a body, face and tail like that of a monkey, but has hair like blazing fire. It is one of the warriors of Pancawati, and is a monkey created by Bathara Brama.

Wayang Kapi Satabali – He was a monkey body but has a tail and chicken head. As a member of the Pancawati army, he was tasked with guarding the Swelagiri pension, which is where King Ramawijaya lived during the war against King Dasamuka's army.

Wayang Kapi Liman Dhesthi – He has a body of a combination of elephants and monkeys. The Pancawati army had an important role in beating Raden Kumbakarna.

Wayang Kapi Premujabahu or Kapi Permujabahu – His role is to find a flower of Kembang Dewa Retna in the Kahyangan Jajarlumintu.

Wayang Kapu Sembawa – He has a monkey body's and tail and a lion's head. He served as a soldier who gave fighting spirit to the monkey soldiers.

Wayang Kapi Cocak Rawun – His body is a combination of birds and monkeys. As a member of the Pancawati army, he can fly high to find out the enemy's movements.

Wayang Kapi Endrajanu – He has a monkey body and tail and a buffalo head. This Pancawati warrior has extraordinary strength and is known to be very diligent and obedient to superiors.

Wayang Kapi Widagsi – He has a monkey body and rhino head. A large and powerful body made him one of the mainstay warriors of the State of Pancawati.

Wayang Kapi Jaya Arina – He has a body and tail like an ape but a deer's head. He is able to run as fast as lightning so that he is always protected from ambush by enemies.

Wayang Kapi Trewilun or Kwil Terwilun – He has a body and tail like a monkey but has a rabbit head. He is known to be sleek, able to walk through the ground and is a master of culverts.

Here are some photos from the Wayang Jogja Night Carnival 2019:

< >

--