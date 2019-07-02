Shopping in Singapore: 3 must-visit places

SINGAPORE — Avid shoppers still have three weeks to take advantage of the Great Singapore Sale happening this July.

This year’s annual sale in Singapore runs until July 28, and it adds more zest for shoppers to experience. The annual shopping fest brings in thousands of shoppers from different countries. This year's shopping festival theme is "GSS: Experience Singapore."

Shoppers get to enjoy big discounts for fashion and make up finds to collectibles, up to 70 percent off, and get a taste of Singapore in the run of 2019 Great Singapore Sale.

Here are three places to visit:

Orchard Road

You can fill your bags with discounted finds from several retail stores—Charles & Keith, in particular, is a lot cheaper than its pricing in the Philippines—in several malls lining the Orchard Road.

Orchard Road is also home to Sephora, which offers discounted prices for a wide range of makeup brands, too. Cosmetics are on sale for up to 50 percent off their original price tags.

A shopper looks at a variety of perfume and cosmetics in Sephora. Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

For the younger crowd, Orchard Central has boutiques offering anything from quirky earrings to statement necklaces.

One can also stroll along Orchard Road at night and enjoy the company of aspiring artists. If ever one gets hungry, one can opt to enjoy an ice cream sandwich.

Dozens of shops line Orchard Road. Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

Unique finds at Orchard Central. Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

Haji Lane

Want more color in your closet?

Hajji Lane offers trendier pieces that appeal to the younger crowd. The famous Instagramm-able lane is home to small boutiques that offer handmade trinkets and statement accessories, and anything from cute baby doll dresses to maxi dresses, and colorful bags.

Doll up and take your OOTD (outfit of the day shot) at the wall murals adorning the side streets.

Take your OOTDs at this Instagrammable mural. Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

If you get tired checking the streets, you can rest your feet and duck in one of the cafes lining the street.

Shops along Haji lane offer vintage and quirky finds. Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

Bugis Street

For Filipinos who love buying "pasalubong" or gift for every member of the family, Bugis Street gives you choices that will not hurt your pocket.

Want to bring home Singapore souvenirs, but tired of getting just shirts? Bugis Street offers other merchandise with the Singapore brand or the Merlion. Shops have tote bags with the Merlion on it or a Singapore MRT map on it.

Different colors of souvenir shirts for the family. Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

Souvenir tote bags, anyone? Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

The street also has shops offering fashionable finds for women. These include dresses at 10 SGD a piece or Korean trousers starting at 10 SGD.

Fashionable dresses also found along Bugis Street. Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

A corner in Bugis Street also has street food to refresh yourselves with while thinking of your next buy.

Get your street food fix at this corner in Bugis Street. Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

Try this peppery pork bone soup at Founder Bak Kut Teh near Bugis Street. Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

Best to roam around Singapore and keep your expenses to a minimum by using a travel card. Taking the Singapore MRT is an experience itself as it offers comfort and convenience for tourists, and the fare will not hurt your pocket either. Mobile application Klook offers a travel card via NETS Flash Pay that one can reload and use for trains, buses and even convenience stores.

Editor's note: The tour to Singapore was hosted by Klook and Singapore Tourism Board to promote Singapore as a destination for incentive travel. At no stage does the host organization has a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.