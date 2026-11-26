Skip the top-up: Lalamove enables direct GCash payment for bookings

MANILA, Philippines — Lalamove, the leading on-demand delivery platform, combines its decade-long logistics expertise with GCash’s extensive digital payment network to launch a new partnership that adds a flexible, seamless payment option.

By linking your GCash to the app, you can now use it for automatic checkout, including paying the exact amount.

Whether sending gifts to family, dispatching urgent holiday treats, or managing daily orders for a growing online shop, users can now pay as they go without pre-funding an e-wallet.

Default payment and no minimum top-up

With the new app update, GCash can now be saved as a default payment option, which just requires a one-time linking, making each delivery easier to book.

For many everyday senders and home business owners, payment systems can add unnecessary friction. Previously, connecting GCash meant making a minimum top-up of P350 to maintain an in-app wallet balance.

GCash Pay Per Order update removes this friction. Customers can now enjoy hassle-free cashless delivery by paying the exact delivery fee for their specific booking. With no minimum top-up required, senders gain complete control over their spending—paying only for what they ship, right when they ship it.

"At the heart of this partnership is a shared commitment to making life easier and more convenient for everyday Filipinos," shared Djon Nacario, managing director, Lalamove Philippines.

"Introducing this GCash pay-per-order feature is all about giving our community flexibility and peace of mind. Holiday planning and business management can be demanding, so we want to make sure logistics—and how you pay for it—is the smoothest part of your day."

Empowering local entrepreneurs and everyday senders

The launch comes at the busiest time of the year, when micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and online sellers are working hard to fulfill holiday wishes.

By offering direct checkout through GCash, business owners gain better control over their daily cash flow. Instead of keeping money tied up in wallet balances, entrepreneurs can easily track expenses and focus on delivering to customers.

How to use GCash Pay Per Order

Getting started is easy. Customers simply need to link their GCash account to the Lalamove app before using the new payment option:

Book Your Delivery: Choose your preferred vehicle type, enter your pickup and drop-off locations, and review your booking details.



Choose your preferred vehicle type, enter your pickup and drop-off locations, and review your booking details. Select Payment Option: At checkout, select GCash Pay Per Order as your payment method. You will be asked to link your GCash account with your Lalamove account if you're using this payment method for the first time.



At checkout, select GCash Pay Per Order as your payment method. You will be asked to link your GCash account with your Lalamove account if you're using this payment method for the first time. Confirm Your Lalamove Order: The exact delivery fee will be charged directly to your linked GCash account. In your next transactions, you can now pay through GCash seamlessly.

Whether you're fulfilling daily business orders or sending holiday packages to loved ones, Lalamove makes cashless delivery more convenient with flexible payment options and a seamless booking experience.

Enjoy hassle-free cashless delivery with GCash Pay Per Order. Download the Lalamove app and place your order today!

Editor’s Note: This press release from Lalamove is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.