Buying a Dyson is an investment — senior design engineer

MANILA, Philippines — Many people consider owning or buying a Dyson unit a huge achievement in one's life.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the tech company's launch of its Supersonic R hair dryer in the Philippines, Dyson Philippines Senior Design Engineer Roy Fua detailed why people associate owning a Dyson with personal success.

Fua admitted when he started working at the company that Dyson was "one of those hard achievements" but that changed upon getting down to the grass levels of developing products.

"I realized that there's a lot of thought really put into every single machine and attachments, so many iterations, designs and tests," he said, adding the company uses facilities not even seen by others.

RELATED: How to maximize budget for games: Myrtle Sarrosa, Timezone give tips

While acknowledging that others think of Dyson as a luxury, Fua said the mindset they want to impart is that having one is an investment for one's life across all categories.

"Whether it's an investment in how you take care of your home, how you take care of your hair," Fua continued. "I feel like if you look at the amount of years that you can use these Dyson products and how much these offerings can help you, I feel like you may change your mindset."

Using the newly released product — used in the recent Met Gala by Zendaya and Chris Hemsworth — as an example, the engineer said having five years of really good hair health is a bargain for its price which may intimidating at first.

"I feel like if you change your mindset just to say, 'Okay, this is an investment. This is how I take care of my hair health. This is how I take care of my home and whatnot,'tThen I feel like this isn't as intimidating as just a one-time thing," Fua ended.

RELATED: Ex-banker, ‘PBB’ alum Emilio Daez shares 3 money saving tips