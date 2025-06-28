fresh no ads
The Budgetarian

Ex-banker, ‘PBB’ alum Emilio Daez shares 3 money saving tips

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 28, 2025 | 10:52am
Emilio Daez

BORACAY, Philippines — Before he became a household name after his short yet unforgettable stint inside the popular “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition,” Emilio Daez worked as an investment banker. 

The aspiring actor famously encouraged his fans to save money in one of his livestreams after exiting the popular TV house in late April. 

Philstar.com caught up with the actor in Boracay, where he was part of the food crawl organized by Grab Food, which launched its Dine Out deals program earlier this month.  

Emilio said that his brother, actor Mikael Daez, was an inspiration growing up. He and his siblings were taught early on to be smart with their personal money. 

“Talagang pinapakita nila 'yung importance of saving money, and especially when I entered the professional industry when I was in banking,” Emilio said. 

Here are Emilio's three easy-to-follow money-saving tips: 

1. Track expenses

The actor believes in auditing his money. This crucial step will make it easier for anyone to trace each centavo spent and saved. 

“First tip is siyempre kailangan mong i-track lahat ng expenses mo. ‘Pag hindi mo natra-track, mahihirapan ka talaga,” Emilio said. 

2. Set a budget

Another important tip is to set a budget.

“I think that’s the most important thing. Kapag alam mo ‘yung budget mo, alam mo na kung papaano ka gagalaw,” the actor stressed. 

3. Save!

For Emilio, saving a significant amount of money makes one at ease and financially secure. 

“Set aside a percentage of your income for savings kasi ‘yun talaga ang importante. I mean, of course, you have to enjoy life. You have to spend for things, you have to pay bills, but it's very important to have savings.

“Mag-save ng money, guys. Please. Importante ‘yan,” he said. 

