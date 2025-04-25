Free food tasting, discounts: Muji launches perks alongside biggest Philippine store opening

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese lifestyle brand Muji yesterday unveiled its largest and first flagship store in Glorietta 3, Makati City.

Spanning three expansive floors and covering approximately over 2,600 square meters, it houses the largest collection of the brand’s over 2,500 meticulously curated products.

Alongside unique services such as the Stamp Table, Coffee Counter, Embroidery Services, In-House Alterations, Water Refill Station, Service Counter, Green Plants, and more, the new store offers workshops and events.

Customers can expect a new lineup of activities and events in this flagship store as the brand will host monthly workshops covering topics such as Coffee Appreciation & Tasting, Compact Living, Aroma & Scent Blending, Styling and more.

Here are the store's opening perks:

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Store opening promos

These hands-on experiences allow participants to discover new lifestyle concepts. Their events aim to foster a sense of community and shared passion among its members who have paved the way for their many milestones.

The Glorietta store, said the brand in statement, said that the first local flagship store’s goal is to be a store connecting strongly to the local community by building a space where local people can dine, shop and spend quality time with their families and loved ones. It will continuously provide a wealth of information and the latest activities from the heart of Makati.

