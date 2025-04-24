How much does a pope earn? Pope Francis' salary, assets

Pope Francis swaps his skull cap during the weekly general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican on January 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The world continues to mourn the passing of Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope in history, who died last April 21 at 88 years old.

The Argentine Jorge Mario Bergoglio assumed the papacy in 2013 after Pope Benedict XVI stepped down the same year.

Many wonder how much the pope earns. Apart from being the leader of the Catholic Church, the pope is also the Bishop of Rome and Vatican City's head of state.

According to international outlets The Economic Times, Hindustan Times, and Marca, the traditional salary of the pope is $32,000 (P1.8 million) monthly.

Pope Francis, however, refused the salary ever since he became pope, choosing instead to give the money to the Church or be used for a foundation.

This is in line with then-Bergoglio's practices as a member of the Jesuit order, who take on a vow of poverty and modest living. The Vatican confirmed in 2001 that Bergoglio never accepted money from the Church.

For comparison, since becoming pope in March 2013, Pope Francis would have earned $4.64 million or P261 million.

The next pope will have at his disposal a permanent residence, five vehicles, and international travel plans to perform his duties, all provided by the Vatican.

Pope Francis' funeral will be on April 26, and after two weeks of mourning then planning, the College of Cardinals will gather to elect the new pope.

