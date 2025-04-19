'In her savings era': Julia Barretto becomes world's 1st 'Savings Calendar Girl'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Barretto is a calendar girl once again, this time for a digital bank as the world's first "Savings Calendar Girl."

Digital bank Maya's calendar is meant to help users visualize the growth of their savings, showing how deposits and regular monthly addition can accumulate through interest.

Julia herself co-created the calendar, which shows her in different visual themes for each month, reminding users of their progress when it comes to their savings.

For the month of April, for example, it shows the actress sporting sunglasses from her own brand Juju Club.

Each month also has lines from songs appropriate for the time, but given a savings spin.

Related: A practical guide to reflecting on your financial life this Holy Week

January's "Firework" line goes, "Baby, you're a firework, come on let your ipon earn," while October's "Dancing Queen" has "You are the savings queen, interest rate ay up to fifteen."

"This is a proud moment for me, as it's a celebration of where I am now in life," Julia said in a statement, adding she is currently in her "savings era."

The actress was previously the 2024 calendar girl for beverage brand Tanduay and was succeeded by fellow actress Kim Chiu.

The Barretto family recently made headlines after Julia's father Dennis Padilla publicly ranted about being excluded from major rites in the wedding of daughter Claudia, Julia's younger sister.

Julia and older sister Dani have since given supportive messages for Claudia while subtly digging at Dennis. Their mother, formerly active actress Marjorie, Julia's mother and Dennis' ex-wife, doubled down on the estranged relationship Dennis has with his children.

RELATED: Julia Barretto shares post about narcissistic parents following Dennis Padilla's rants