Metrobank cardholder wins P1M cashback from paying bills

MANILA, Philippines — Michelle Credo, a mompreneur from Rizal, never expected that her everyday transactions with her Metrobank credit card would make her an instant millionaire.

But last January, fate had a surprise in store—she was named the grand prize winner of Metrobank’s Have a Merry Million Promo, rewarding her with P1 million cashback, all from paying her bills with her trusted Metrobank credit card.

For almost 15 years, Credo has been a loyal Metrobank client, using her trusted credit card as a budget companion for her day-to-day transactions – from purchasing groceries, settling monthly bills, dining at their favorite restaurants and more.

Being her family’s household budget manager, she values the ease and security her Metrobank credit card brings to her everyday errands.

“I’ve been a Metrobank client for years now, and I really appreciate the security and convenience my credit card brings to my transactions. I’ve never experienced any fraudulent activities on my account– and I feel at ease, knowing that their customer support team is always responsive and helpful whenever I call their hotline,” says Credo who happily shared her experience with the bank.

Turning everyday transactions into life-changing rewards

Beyond bringing safety and convenience in everyday transactions; credit cards can be a powerful financial product that helps customers maximize every spend—and Credo’s story is a strong testament of this.

As she completes her day-to-day errands with her trusted budget companion, Credo was able to enjoy perks, including instant cashbacks and exclusive offers at her go-to establishments.

In December, these everyday transactions earned her raffle entries to Metrobank’s Have a Merry Million Promo, eventually allowing her to unlock her biggest reward yet—P1 million worth of cashback.

“We’re always on the lookout for ways to turn our clients’ everyday spend to more rewarding experiences—be it from a simple discount on their morning coffee, to life-changing raffle prizes, like this P1 million-cashback from their regular bills payment transactions,” said Ramon del Rosario, Metrobank Consumer Business sector head.

“Michelle’s story highlights that the Metrobank credit card is not just a trusted payment tool—it's the key to unlocking rewarding experiences from every swipe, tap, or dip,” he added.

Metrobank’s Have a Merry Million Promo, which ran from October 2024 to January 2025, is just one of the bank’s many rewards programs designed to help you unlock extraordinary experiences with your credit card.

Through this holiday offer, customers who paid with their Metrobank credit card received special prizes, including an instant P100 gift certificate for a P4,000 spend, a chance to win gift certificates worth up to P20,000 and cashback rewards worth up to P1 million.

Now, the bank continues to offer exclusive promos and rewards to elevate your everyday transactions—from travel deals at the bank’s recent Travel Fair, exclusive gifts at your favorite restaurants or discounts at your go-to supermarkets.

With your Metrobank credit card, unlocking everyday moments, big and small, is made even more rewarding.

To apply for a credit card and get updated on the latest promos from Metrobank, visit https://www.metrobank.com.ph.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from Metrobank. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.