David Licauco reveals highest earning in a year from showbiz, business

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor David Licauco revealed that his highest annual income is around P50 million as an actor and from his business.

In Iskul of Dizcarte's TikTok account, the vlog asked David what's the largest profit he made in a single year from his business and acting career.

David made the host guess first and he said P10 million.

"Higher siguro," David said.

The host then made another guess of P30 million, but David said "higher again."

"P50 million," the host asked David.

"Somewhere there," David replied.

David said in the same interview that he invests all his profits from his showbiz career to his business.

"Reckless ako when it comes to investing. I think I'm in a stage of my life where (I do) calculated risk(s)," he said.

He owns different branches of Sobra Cafe and Kuya Korea.

