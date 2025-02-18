Watsons Philippines launches GCash rewards, free PVL access

(From Left) Watsons PH SAVP - Marketing and PR and Sustainability Controller Sharon Decapia, Customer Director Jared De Guzman, Kim Kianna Dy, Watsons PH Chief Operating Officer Jefferson Go, Sports Vision Management Group Inc. president Ricky Palou, Jolina Dela Cruz, PVL Commissioner Sherwin Malonzo, and Marketing Director Fred Fateh

MANILA, Philippines — In time for its recent launch of its new “Goal Getters” campaign, health and beauty retailer Watsons Philippines also announced its new Watsons Club promo, where GCash vouchers and free tickets to Premier Volleyball League (PVL) are at stake.

“So when you buy offline and online as a Watson's Club member, after one day, you will already receive your GCash voucher on your phone,” Watsons Philippines Customer Director Jared de Guzman explained.

According to him, like in a raffle, customers would randomly get anything from P50 to P100,000 worth of GCash vouchers when they shop via the Watsons app.

“So always make sure, for our customers, when they're shopping, always make sure to give your membership to the cashier or else you can get it from your app. Or just flash your app,” he said.

Watsons Club membership and points are accepted not only in the Philippines, but also in the brand’s stores in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand.

Apart from GCash credits, when people shop online, they can also enjoy and watch their favorite PVL events for free.

“We know one thing that our younger customers love right now is PVL… It's like super crazy nowadays,” De Guzman said.

The free PVL access, according to him, also gives customers a chance to “to be inspired with all of these powerful women” of PVL – “healthy, beautiful women playing sports that they love, achieving their goals.”