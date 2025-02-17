^

The Budgetarian

Gloria Diaz gives advice on money lending

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 17, 2025 | 6:59pm
Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz
MANILA, Philippines — Vetaran actress Gloria Diaz gave an advice for people about money. 

On her Instagram account, Isabelle Daza asked her mom, "Mom, what's your advice about money?"

"Don't lend money you can't afford to lose," Gloria answered.  

"But if you must help, just give a little as a present and don't expect it to be returned," she added. 

