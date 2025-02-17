Gloria Diaz gives advice on money lending
February 17, 2025 | 6:59pm
MANILA, Philippines — Vetaran actress Gloria Diaz gave an advice for people about money.
On her Instagram account, Isabelle Daza asked her mom, "Mom, what's your advice about money?"
"Don't lend money you can't afford to lose," Gloria answered.
"But if you must help, just give a little as a present and don't expect it to be returned," she added.
