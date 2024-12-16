Introducing Singlife Income Multiplier: Insurance plus investment made better with monthly cash payouts

MANILA, Philippines — Singlife Philippines unveils its newest product, Income Multiplier, an investment-linked insurance plan that provides monthly cash payouts and more—all in one comprehensive product exclusively available in the Singlife Plan & Protect App.

Income Multiplier is the only regular-pay (i.e. has a monthly payment mode) investment-linked product in the market that provides target monthly cash payouts. Its payout target is worth 5% yearly, one of the highest in the market.

This is a feature typically reserved for products with premiums worth hundreds of thousands. It was designed to help more customers grow their funds with its low starting premiums—a one-time payment starting at just P30,000 or monthly investments for as low as P1,500.

Singlife Philippines Chief Executive Officer Lester Cruz shares, “Income Multiplier is ideal for income-oriented investors—whether beginners or experienced—who want early access to their earnings and a more consistent, regular payout.

"This type of plan was previously only available in the market to those with large starting investments. What’s even better is that now they can have access to this innovative product through their mobile phones anytime, anywhere, purely at their convenience.”

He adds, “This is another way we’re making our life insurance and investment solutions more accessible. Our mission is to help Filipinos achieve financial independence by offering insurance and investment products that deliver real, present, and tangible benefits from the time their policy gets enforced, not just for the future.”

Enjoy greater growth potential, flexibility and freedom

In addition to the monthly cash payouts and low starting premiums, Income Multiplier offers flexible investment options, giving customers the choice to invest with a one-time payment or spread it out through monthly payments, with the option to have a higher initial payment.

Income Multiplier also brings greater growth potential. With zero entry fees, 100% of customers’ money is invested in the ATRAM Global Multi-Asset Income Feeder Fund. This fund seeks income and long-term capital growth by investing in diversified assets, including global debt securities and equities, fixed income, stocks, and bonds. This fund has demonstrated its ability to generate returns even in challenging market conditions.

Furthermore, the monthly cash payouts, credited directly to customers' Singlife Accounts, can earn up to 15% yearly net interest** through the Singlife Super Boost Rewards Program.**

Customers have the flexibility and freedom to start, manage, top up, pause, or withdraw their investments at any time, without lock-in periods or penalties. All transactions can be completed in just a few steps through their mobile phones.

On top of this, customers can have peace of mind with guaranteed life insurance coverage, providing at least 105% of their fund value to loved ones in case of unforeseen events.

How to get the Income Multiplier

Income Multiplier is available exclusively in the Singlife Plan and Protect App, which customers can download via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

To learn more about this product, visit www.singlife.com.ph or the following social media channels: https://www.facebook.com/SinglifePhilippines, https://www.instagram.com/singlifephilippines, and https://www.tiktok.com/@singlifeph,

*Not guaranteed and depends on market performance.

**Terms and conditions apply.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Singlife Philippines. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.