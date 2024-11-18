Enjoy up to 20% rebate, free Singlife Visa Debit Card with ‘Pay & Protect’

Pay & Protect offers customers up to P2,000 monthly rebate in Singlife Credits for using their Singlife Visa Debit Card.

MANILA, Philippines — The Christmas season has officially started in the country! It’s a time for joyful gatherings with family and friends, festive decorations and gift-giving.

While these traditions often lead to increased spending that can strain finances, Singlife Philippines’ latest program ensures customers can enjoy the holidays responsibly.

Singlife Philippines, the country’s leading digital life insurer, has launched its Pay & Protect program. This offers customers up to P2,000 monthly rebate in Singlife Credits for using their Singlife Visa Debit Card.

These Singlife Credits can be used to purchase Singlife products through the company’s mobile app. The program helps customers secure the protection and investment products they need while spending on everyday essentials.

How it works

Customers with an active Singlife Wallet and Singlife Visa Debit Card can earn rebates from any type of purchase, whether online or in-store, with no minimum spend required.

Rebates are credited as Singlife Credits directly into their Singlife Account in the Singlife Plan & Protect App within five business days of the following month.

These credits can be used to pay premiums or purchase new policies through the app.

Customers can earn a 10% rebate on every transaction made on regular days, with the total rebates from accumulated purchases capped at P500 per month. On special dates, such as Double Digit Days (11.11, 12.12) and paydays (15th and 30th of each month), the rebate doubles to 20%, capped at an additional P500 rebate for each special date. This means customers can accumulate up to P2,000 in total rebates per month.

The program runs until Dec. 31, 2024.

Embedding insurance awareness in daily activities

Life insurance is often overlooked because it is associated with unpleasant events and perceived as an unnecessary expense. However, Singlife Philippines’ innovative Pay & Protect program integrates insurance into the everyday lives of Filipinos, making it more accessible and relevant.

Singlife Philippines CEO Lester Cruz states, “The Pay & Protect Program is perfectly timed as we approach the holiday season. As people shop for gifts for their loved ones, they can also earn rebates, which help enhance their own financial protection. It’s a form of smart spending because the rebates can be used to pay for life insurance and investment solutions with Singlife.”

He adds, “Pay & Protect is another way we're making life insurance rewarding not just in the future but more importantly in the present. Customers benefit even without going through an unfortunate event like death or disability. From the moment they become policyholders, they start enjoying the rewards, similar to our Super Boost Rewards Program that offers customers up to 15% yearly net interest* on their Singlife Account as they build and maintain financial protection through the app. We continue to bring innovation that makes insurance more rewarding to advance our mission to empower Filipinos toward financial independence.”

How to join the Pay & Protect program

Customers will need a Singlife Visa Debit Card. They can request a free card through the Singlife Plan & Protect App. New users can download the app from Google Play or the App Store, complete the account setup, and enjoy free P300 in Singlife Credits as a welcome gift to help jumpstart their financial journey.

For existing users, simply open the app, go to the Account tab, and activate the Wallet. Then, select “Request a Card” and input the delivery address.

Once the card is received, it can be activated through the app by navigating to the Wallet section under the Account tab and selecting “Activate My Card.”

To fund the Singlife Visa Debit Card, customers can cash into their Singlife Wallet from their preferred bank or e-wallet.

For more information, visit https://singlife.com.ph/about/blog/pay-and-protect/.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Singlife. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.