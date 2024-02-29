'Very proud to say I’m good at finances': Sarah Lahbati reacts to 'Patron Saint ng mga Waldas' alias

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sarah Lahbati just brushed off her social media alias “Patron Saint ng mga Waldas."

In her interview with TV5's MJ Marfori, Sarah said that she just laughed off the rumors of her spending much.

“Natutuwa ako sa lahat ng tumatawag sa akin na Patron Saint of Waldas. As in natatawa ako,” she said.

“Every day may comment about it so sinakyan ko nang konti naman," she added.

Sarah, however, said that she's good at handling money.

“In reality, I'm very proud to say that I’m good at saving, I’m good at finances. I’m working hard to provide for my children and for myself and for my parents,” she said.

It can be recalled that she was tagged as the "Patron Saint ng mga Waldas" after her mother-in-law Annabelle Rama's interview.

“Nakikita mo naman ‘di ba? Nakikita mo naman, hindi mo na kailangang magsalita pa. Nakikita mo na 'yan," Annabelle said.

“Si Richard trabaho nang trabaho, ‘yung isa nagwawaldas ng pera. ‘Yun lang ang masasabi ko diyan."

