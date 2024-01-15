For frequent air travelers: How to choose the right credit card

MANILA, Philippines — Frequent air travelers would know just how important a credit card is, as it is reassurance that even if you run out of cash, you will still be able to make your way back home.

But only if you have the right credit card in your hands. The wrong one will get you nowhere. With so many choices available in the market, though, it is sometimes difficult to decide which one is right for you.

So, how do you choose the right credit card for you? Here are some important tips or guidelines from East West Banking Corporation (EastWest):

1. Look for a credit card with airline partnerships. Using a credit card that is affiliated with an airline is one of the best ways to earn points or miles quickly. Every time you use the card, these airline and credit card partnerships provide more opportunities to earn miles. Some even include lounge access, free comprehensive travel insurance and other perks that will elevate your travel experience.

2. Choose a card with the lowest foreign transaction fees. When you make purchases in a foreign country, you may incur an additional fee each time you use your card. Choosing a credit card with the lowest foreign currency conversion fee is one of the best ways to indulge in guilt-free shopping without the high foreign transaction (FX) fees while traveling abroad.

3. Look for a card that is packed with rewards. Some credit cards offer reward points for spending in specific categories, such as online, dining, entertainment or travel purchases. Maximize your earnings by using a card that offers you great bonus rewards for spending in these categories.

4. Consider sign-up bonuses. Many credit cards offer sign-up bonuses to new cardholders who meet a minimum spend requirement within a certain time frame upon credit card activation. These bonuses can be a great way to jumpstart your reward earnings, so you can reach your travel goals faster.

In conclusion, choosing the right credit card for frequent flyers can make a big difference in the rewards you earn and the benefits you receive. By considering factors such as airline partnerships, annual fees, foreign transaction fees, bonus categories, and sign-up bonuses, you can find the perfect card to optimize your travel experience.