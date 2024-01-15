GCash launches new affordable insurance products

MANILA, Philippines — In 2021, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported that only half of the Filipino people were covered by some form of insurance.

But this figure does not speak of how Filipinos, in general, actually value insurance. They understand that it is important, that it will help them keep their finances above ground when the need for it occurs. They just find it expensive—something they can put off for the meantime, while the family’s expenses are at their optimum.

Of the other half of the Filipino people — those who do not have insurance — 56% do not see it as a priority at present due to inadequate funds, while 7% believes that they have not found the right product to invest on.

In partnership with trusted insurance companies, finance app GCash hopes to help make securing the future more affordable and convenient by providing financial protection for different needs, such as health, income, travel, business, vehicle, and lifestyle, though GInsure.

GInsure is a one-stop shop for all insurance needs inside the GCash app.

“A lot of Filipinos are already working hard to meet their everyday needs as is, and we want to provide them with one less thing to worry about,” said Winsley Bangit, Vice President, Head of New Businesses of GCash.

He added: “With GInsure, making the most out of the present while thinking ahead for the future is made possible with insurance offerings that are not heavy on the wallet and easy to accomplish.”

For the family’s health, personal protection

A study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies has found out that the country’s National Health Insurance Program covers only 40% of total hospital costs on average. This means that some may still have to shoulder out-of-pocket payments, leaving a dent in their everyday household or personal budget.

To help cover medical costs, GCash offers health protection in partnership with Singlife Philippines. For as low as P79 per month and in under three steps, insured users can get P250,000 worth of coverage in cases of COVID-19, dengue, and accidents.

In partnership with Cebuana Lhuillier, Sun Life, Singlife, Pru Life, Pioneer Insurance and Generali, GInsure also offers personal insurance that will ensure regular monthly income for beneficiaries in case of disability or death. Personal insurance on GInsure costs as low as P10 and only takes three steps to complete, providing a safety net for breadwinners and family heads.

“Filipinos are known to be family-oriented, with most taking on breadwinner roles. Through our selection of health and personal insurance, we want users to never have to worry about securing their family’s future when they’re covered against loss of income and medical expenses,” Bangit said.

Assurance of worry-free travels

With revenge travel in full swing, travel disruptions have also increased. While travel insurance is not considered mandatory in several destinations, Filipinos can largely benefit from having protection against unexpected travel expenses resulting from trip delays and cancellations, loss and damage to baggage, accidents, and illnesses.

Powered by Standard Insurance and Malayan Insurance, travel protection premiums on GInsure start at P103 pesos and can be accomplished in under three minutes.

For a sound, secure business

Micro-, Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises make up 99% of total establishments in the Philippines. However, their limited resources make it difficult for them to recover from impacts of natural and human-induced hazards.

GCash has partnered with Malayan Insurance and Igloo to offer Negosyo Insure, a product designed to protect small business owners with physical stores. With a premium of as low as P160 per month, the insurance product offers up to P50,000 coverage for the owner’s personal accidents, damage, or loss of property due to fire, burglary, and housebreaking.

“A lot of effort, time, and money goes into starting and growing a business, and we want entrepreneurs to not have to worry about their hard work going to waste because their business is protected,” Bangit explained.

Protection on the road

In Metro Manila alone, an average of 157 car crashes were recorded last year, with the average cost of minor injuries resulting from a road crash amounting to P71,000. As road mishaps remain common despite careful driving, GCash has collaborated with trusted partners to provide car owners with affordable vehicle insurance they can purchase within minutes.

For car owners looking for alternative insurance deals outside dealer options and second-hand car owners looking for insurance, GInsure offers both mandatory CTPL (compulsory third-party liability) and comprehensive insurance. GCash has partnered with Standard Insurance, Kwik.insure, FPG Insurance, and BPIMS Insurance to offer CPTL insurance that covers up to P100,000 of possible liability, and with Standard Insurance and Kwik.insure to offer Comprehensive Insurance, which covers possible own damage and theft to vehicles.

To access GInsure on GCash, simply search the dashboard for “Grow,” click and follow the easy instructions. For those who do not have GCash yet, download the app on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei App Gallery.