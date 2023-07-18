'Don't measure your success by money': Leni Robredo's doctor niece shares success secrets

MANILA, Philippines — Fulfilling the responsibilities of a doctor, entrepreneur, and content creator while playing the roles of wife and mother — these are big jobs, but board-certified Dr. Irene Gaile Robredo-Vitas wants to keep everything simple.

This simplicity has defined her life from childhood, and has brought her happiness and contentment. And she never wants to change any of that.



"I did have humble beginnings. I grew up in the province until college. I always knew we weren't wealthy. I grew up in an environment where getting rich was not really a goal. Having a limited allowance during college, I learned to earn extra by selling sandwiches and snacks in the dorms. I also used to sell Christmas packages to family friends and relatives," shared the Medical Director of dermHQ Makati.

Studying to become a doctor was also not that easy, as Dr. Gaile recalled, "Becoming a doctor and staying one is long and hard. Usually, the parents have to endure the many extra years of support. It takes almost 10 years longer for us to start earning money compared to those who pick other professions."

Dr. Gaile's extended family has taught her that being in the medical field can help many people, and at a young age, she knew that she wanted to do just that.

"My titos and titas were mostly doctors and so the exposure to medicine started early. They were all about being helpful, productive citizens. I learned early that the world would be a better place if we all lived harmoniously," she said.

"My dad's side of the family had genetic eye conditions that cause blindness, so it was normal for all of us to assist the handicapped/PWDs growing up. Looking after others was a normal thing for us kids," she added.

Dr. Gaile's father always told her that no one can take away skills from her. If one has skills that are unique and necessary, one will not have a problem as an adult. So Dr. Gaile studied hard and completed her Dermatology Training with Skin and Cancer Foundation. Later on, she founded dermHQ, a wellness and beauty center that specializes in skin, hair and nail conditions and with only board-certified dermatologists of the Philippine Dermatological Society. She is a clinical instructor in a dermatology training institution, an international speaker and trainer, as well as a writer and content creator.

During the pandemic, with the clinic being closed, Dr. Gaile started her social media channels to keep her busy and share her knowledge outside the four walls of her condo.

She intentionally surrounded herself with the best mentors she can find. And she was lucky to have good ones. She looks up to her family members, parents, grandparents, titos, and titas. They all inspired her and are still inspiring her even now that she has reached this level of success.

"Having mentors helps you to avoid their mistakes and learn from their successes, too. You can learn on your own but it will take longer. Each of my mentors had a different way of molding me and making me who I am now," she said.

Dr. Gaile's general rule is to be kind to everyone — peers, bosses, guests, strangers, employees. Stature does not matter to her; she tries to be kind and genuine to everyone.

Looking back, Dr. Gaile said she could have done many things better to shorten the learning curve a bit. Looking forward, she has her eyes open for new opportunities as the world is changing at a rapid pace.

In spite of it all, Dr. Gaile continues to live a simple life. She and her family are happy and content with the basics — living in a small condo, having food on the table, and eating together at home. She does not even have a driver and uses a 17-year-old second hand car.

"I know that happiness comes from contentment mostly and peace of mind. Don't measure your success by money. You have no idea how many people you inspire and touch just by being kind and sharing your knowledge and experiences. We all have our special gifts, unique skills and level of influence. Not everything you do will be a success but when you stay in the game and play hard, you give yourself a chance of succeeding," she said.

