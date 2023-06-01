^

'Binangko ko agad': Alden Richards recalls first huge earnings, humble beginnings

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 9:19am
Singer-actor Alden Richards
MANILA, Philippines — Host-actor Alden Richards did not always have it easy, and such a past has taught him to be more prepared for what may happen in the future.

Alden sat down with talent manager Ogie Diaz for an interview on the latter's YouTube channel, conducted at Concha's Garden Cafe — the restaurant franchise Alden co-owns — in Cavite.

After talking about the different business ventures that Alden has entered, Ogie asked how the actor was able to develop the mindset to conduct such proceedings.

"Laki ako sa hirap, alam ko 'yung pakiramdam na naghihirap, walang makain or walang pambili ng pagkain," said Alden.

When Ogie teased Alden that Alden might just be pretending to be poor, the actor clarified that his family wasn't in extreme poverty, but they weren't well-off either. His father's salary wasn't big enough, so his sibilings would help fund Alden's education.

"Parang maaga lang din talaga kasi ako tinawag ng tadhana para mag-mature. Parang lahat ng bagay kasi over time nawawala, everything is fleeting, " Alden reflected.

As a result, Alden makes sure to secure whatever he will fall back on — be it his career, appearance, or abilities — for whenever the time comes such material things disappear and he will still be able to do what he wants, especially helping others.

Ogie brought up the notion that some people might not believe Alden came from humble beginnings, particularly with looks that he has, and Alden reiterated his stance.

"May time pagdating ng sweldo ng tatay ko, napautang na 'yun ng nanay ko bago dumating, so dadaan lang sa palad niya," Alden shared. "Buti na lang minsan may mga mababait kaming kapitbahay na namimigay ng pagkain during that time, or nakikikain kami sa kapitbahay kapag walang ulam."

Because they would often borrow money to have food to eat, Alden solemnly admitted that as a child, he thought that was the right thing to do, "Bata pa lang ako, siyempre kung ano 'yung paligid na ginagawalan at kinalalakihan ko, akala ko normal lang 'yun."

He used his schoolmates as an example, where he noticed they would bring their own lunches or have money to buy their own food. "Doon na umiral 'yung inggit sa akin na 'Bakit sila kaya? Bakit ako hindi ko kaya?'" Alden said.

As most people know, Alden wanted to become a pilot and it was his mother who pushed him to go into show business, "'Yung pagsali ko ng pageant, kinailangan ko sumali kasi kailangan namin ng pera noon."

Ogie asked Alden what he did as soon as he won money from a pageant for the first time, and Alden said he instantly got a bank account and paid the commissions of his handlers and makeup artist.

"First time kong makahawak ng P30,000 sa buhay ko noong nanalo ako. Sabi ko, 'Ganito pala ang feeling, ang kapal, ang dami pala ng isang libo'," Alden recalled. "Hindi ko agad siya ginastos, binangko ko agad lahat tapos not until kailangan ko lang siya 'dun lang ako huhugot."

"Coming from sa mga experiences ko noong bata ako na para lang hindi maulit 'yung mga ganoong klaseng pagkakataon," Alden ended, adding that his grandmother was also pivotal in how he handled money. 

In everything he does, Alden said he is inspired by his mom Rosario, who died of Pneumonia in 2008.

“’Pag may mga nangyayari, lagi kong sinasabi, ‘Pangarap ng nanay ko ‘to eh.’ So du’n lang po ako kumakapit para hindi ako bumigay, hindi ako mag-let go. Kasi itong industriyang ito, natin, ang daming pwedeng ibigay na rason sa’yo para umalis ka na lang. Sa ngayon, marami na po akong pinanghahawakan para lumaban lang nang lumaban.” — Video from Ogie Diaz's YouTube channel

