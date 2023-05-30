Jimmy Santos earns money through bottle recycling in Canada

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Jimmy Santos showed how he earned money from recycling bottles in Calgary, Canada.

In his YouTube channel, Jimmy showed himself walking on the streets of Calgary, pushing a cart full of cans and bottles as he headed toward a recycling center.

"Ako po ay nandito sa tinatawag nilang South Pointe Bottle Depot,” Jimmy said, as he shared how Canada's recycling system works.

“Ang ibig sabihin niyan, binabalik po at magbebenta ng mga lata rito,” he added.

“‘Yung mga pinaglalagyan ng mga tubig, softdrinks, ay talaga namang dinedeposito dito at binebenta nila.”

The former "Eat Bulaga" host said that each bottle has a corresponding price so residents of the country were encouraged to recycle.

“Malaking bagay ‘yan. Ito po ay ibinabahagi at ipinakikita ko sa inyo ang sistema ng mga nagbebenta ng bote dito," he said.

“Maganda, masaya, at konswelo dahil nakakatulong sa pagre-recycle ang mga ibinenta nating bote, karton, at ‘yung mga nabubulok po ay ginagawang fertilizer," he added.

Jimmy was last seen on television last December 2021. — Video from Jimmy Santos' YouTube channel

