Why it pays to be insured, according to Donny Pangilinan

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Donny Pangilinan says it is wise to invest and save as much as one can so that when mishaps and worse case scenarios come, one can feel financially secure.

The actor knows the value of money, which he attributes to the pieces of advice he gets from his parents, management consultant Anthony Pangilinan and actress Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan.

"My parents. They've been the ones who have been giving me advice since day one," he said to Philstar.com last week during his launch as the newest ambassador for insurance company Sun Life.

The 25-year-old actor revealed that it was his first time to choose his own insurance, which he got as a package that comes with investment and health benefits.

"I think it's very important to have investments and to not put your money in one place and to make sure that it also goes to a place that also grows through time," he added.

Donny confessed that he did not know much about insurance, but when he sat down with his financial adviser, he came to realize that it was important to secure his future.

He cited the pandemic as a clear example of life's many unforeseen events. The uncertainties and instability it caused in many sectors of society, including the financial sector, made a huge impact from the individual to large corporations.

"The younger you start, the better because it will grow into something bigger throughout the years," Donny shared.

"Start saving young, investing young. Whatever percentage you put aside, do that if you have the privilege of saving. Maybe now hindi natin nakikita 'yung benefits of saving but as time goes on, medyo tumatanda na, mas makikita mo talaga 'yung benefits. And you'll never know what will happen talaga in the future. So it's nice to be secured," the actor said.

Apart from investing in insurance, Donny also revealed his love for real estate and is happy that his latest investment will be done soon.

It is his first house that he built from "ground up."

Tomorrow, April 23, he joins fellow Sun Life endorser Piolo Pascual in the returning Sun Life CyclePH at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus City, Cavite.

Donny said that apart from being money-smart, his parents also thought him and his siblings to be active.

"My parents always made it a point to make sure that we had something to do, to be active in. We grew up competing triathlons in the family," the actor said.

He is into cross-country, track-and-field and basketball. Since he became an actor, his schedule has been busy but Donny said he makes time for his outdoor activities.

"I think the most important thing is to just plan it out as best as possible. Kahit 10 minutes na normal workout kahit saan. Anything that would make you have an active lifestyle," he said.

