3 reasons why the time is ripe to get into investments

Savings alone won’t help you achieve your dream financial stability. You need to get into investments to earn big time. But when is the right time and how?

MANILA, Philippines — Like everyone else, you would like to achieve financial stability. This is so you don’t have to keep worrying about your future, especially when you encounter a stumbling block such as you or a loved one getting sick and running up a hospital bill that you won’t know where to get the funds for.

Having a good investment and a solid financial portfolio is something many would like to have but only a few achieve. Why? Because there are many factors that come into play when you enter the world of investments, and it can prove to be overwhelming for you. Especially in a time when there is still an ongoing pandemic and a general rise in prices as dictated upon by fluctuating fuel prices, the thought of investing may not have crossed your mind at all. But financial advisers and experts believe that there is something to be gained from investing during this time that, yes, the economy is picking up, but the crisis brought about by the pandemic is not quite over yet.

Why? Here are some reasons, according to a EastWest Bank statement:

1. When you hit rock bottom, there is nowhere to go but up.

There are a lot of things to consider before making that actual investment. You have an array of options to choose from stocks, bonds, properties, insurance investments. But a sound financial philosophy is now in play that can urge you to take that first step: Buy Low and Sell High. At the moment, prices and values are at an all-time low, which analysts call a ‘downturn,’ so you can begin your investment journey by buying in (or maximizing the lower prices available) because a ‘downturn’ is usually followed by an ‘upturn’ (or a surge in positive increases) and so your initial investment might become profitable just as fast.

2. Smart risks can yield big rewards.

Aside from investing during a downturn, you also need to study the trends and markets that are in constant motion very carefully. Some investments need hands-on training while others can move without much management needed. Some investments also require a broker or agent, so that is something you must think over several times before taking the investment plunge.

Then there is the strategy of pushing and pulling at the right time. This is crucial for a valuable investment. There are times to be bullish about your investment as well as moments to let go and move on. Bear in mind that no investment of yours is forever. Do not be too attached to any of your investments. If the prices fall—and keep falling—you should be able to decide to cut your losses early and sell rather than risk a further drop in value. In the same way, being able to invest at the right time can yield big results when you finally cash in and get a bump in profits if executed well with perfect timing.

3. Make the right move with the right partner.

With all the available insurance investments, groups, agents and banks, it can be difficult to make the choice and get started in investing. Choosing the right partner is essential in making your first move. Institutions, such as EastWest, can serve as your ally when you embark on your investment journey, because it has a dedicated relationship manager backed by a team of experts and professionals to guide you along. With a solid reputation empowered by personalized, secure, and customer-friendly services. The bank also performs Risk Assessment to ensure that the potential risk profile is aligned with the proper investment products available.

Having a team of professionals back you up may be the key to the success of your investment because they will guide you in making the proper decisions based on their expertise. The time to start investing may be right now.

