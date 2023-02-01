^

The Budgetarian

The Monkey is lucky in love and work this year, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
February 1, 2023 | 1:00pm
The Monkey is lucky in love and work this year, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau
Will the Monkey receive a shower of blessings or lots of precautions in the Year of the Water Rabbit?
romanticfatman via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines —  The Monkey is witty, intelligent, charming, and smart, but at the same time it is naughty, mischievous, clever sometimes to the point of cunning. Will this playful personality be agreeable to the Rabbit? Will the Monkey receive a shower of blessings or lots of precautions in the Year of the Water Rabbit?

In a recent 2023 forecast reading hosted by Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, feng shui master Joseph Chau said that the Year of the Water Rabbit will be lucky in business, money matters, and romance.  But the Monkey will have to take extra care of his health.

Monkey (1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

  • Luck will be on the Monkey’s side this Year of the Water Rabbit. It will be a lot better than last year.
  • Three lucky stars are shining brightly, so you will enjoy both felicity and longevity.
  • Bad luck is turning into good fortune and peril into safety.
  • You will have the authority and ability to handle work difficulties, but there won’t be much because work will generally be smooth-sailing and there will be no hindrances towards achieving your goals.
  • Keep a low profile and maintain good relations with others.
  • Business and money luck will be coming from all sources.
  • The romance star is active. It will be enriching and fulfilling.
  • Only the health front does not look good. It will be problematic. Pay close attention to food hygiene and get enough rest and sleep to prevent sickness.

RELATED: A lucky year for the Horse, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau

CHINESE NEW YEAR

FENG SHUI
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Filipino fan saves P50,000 with K-pop bias challenge
4 days ago

Filipino fan saves P50,000 with K-pop bias challenge

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
A Filipino fan managed to save up to more than P50,000 just by dropping P100 and P50 every time his favorite K-pop stars a.k.a...
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Born in the Year of the Dragon? Master Joseph Chau says you're lucky in money this year
5 days ago

Born in the Year of the Dragon? Master Joseph Chau says you're lucky in money this year

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
Every animal sign has its friends, likewise its enemies. Perhaps the Rabbit and the Dragon are not intended to be the best...
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Managing risks and expectations when investing
5 days ago

Managing risks and expectations when investing

5 days ago
Here are some reminders on how to manage our investments – and ourselves – amid volatility:
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Filipinos spent nine years' worth of time on digital lending apps in 2022
6 days ago

Filipinos spent nine years' worth of time on digital lending apps in 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
A 2022 report found that over two million active users in the Philippines spent more than 75,305 hours — nearly nine...
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Year of the Water Rabbit: Lunar New Year deals&nbsp;to help beat inflation
7 days ago

Year of the Water Rabbit: Lunar New Year deals to help beat inflation

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
The following are some offers and saving hacks you could consider:
The Budgetarian
fbtw
How to transform your Christmas bonus into potential savings
11 days ago

How to transform your Christmas bonus into potential savings

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
Here are tips that you can use on how to save and even stretch your money until the next Christmas this end of the year....
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with