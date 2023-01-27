^

The Budgetarian

Born in the Year of the Dragon? Master Joseph Chau says you're lucky in money this year

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - The Philippine Star
January 27, 2023 | 10:54am
Born in the Year of the Dragon? Master Joseph Chau says you're lucky in money this year
Money luck is shining, and this year would be a beneficial time for investments. Make sure to save money for the rainy days, too.
sherisetj via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Every animal sign has its friends, likewise its enemies. Perhaps the Rabbit and the Dragon are not intended to be the best of friends, but they are not all out enemies, either.

So, the fate of persons born in the Year of the Dragon cannot quite be defined as either positive or negative. Some positive, some negative. The Dragon has to live with that. In a 2023 forecast reading hosted by Marco Polo Ortigas Manila recently, feng shui master Joseph Chau went into some details. Here is what he said would be in store for the Dragon in the Year of the Water Rabbit:

Dragon (1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

  • The Dragon is going to be in a harmful relationship with the Rabbit this year.
  • Always be on the alert. Hidden enemies and wicked people are lurking around.
  • The sun will make the Dragon full of energy, and so their health will be ideal. Their spirits will be flourishing.
  • They will be able to use and share their talents and abilities skillfully and proficiently.
  • Career-wise, it will be optimistic, and work progress will be smooth-sailing.
  • Money luck is shining, and this year would be a beneficial time for investments. Make sure to save money for the rainy days, too.
  • The Romance star shines. The Dragon will be able to enjoy a good relationship.
  • Persons born in the Year of the Dragon must pay attention to their diet and food hygiene this Year of the Rabbit to prevent stomach and digestive problems from occurring. 

RELATED: Year of the Rabbit 2023: Industries that will flourish, says Feng Shui Master Patrick Lim Fernandez

CHINESE NEW YEAR

FEUNG SHUI

LUNAR NEW YEAR
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Managing risks and expectations when investing
2 hours ago

Managing risks and expectations when investing

2 hours ago
Here are some reminders on how to manage our investments – and ourselves – amid volatility:
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Filipinos spent nine years' worth of time on digital lending apps in 2022
1 day ago

Filipinos spent nine years' worth of time on digital lending apps in 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
A 2022 report found that over two million active users in the Philippines spent more than 75,305 hours — nearly nine...
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Year of the Water Rabbit: Lunar New Year deals&nbsp;to help beat inflation
2 days ago

Year of the Water Rabbit: Lunar New Year deals to help beat inflation

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
The following are some offers and saving hacks you could consider:
The Budgetarian
fbtw
How to transform your Christmas bonus into potential savings
6 days ago

How to transform your Christmas bonus into potential savings

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Here are tips that you can use on how to save and even stretch your money until the next Christmas this end of the year....
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Understanding debt
9 days ago

Understanding debt

By Rose Fres Fausto | 9 days ago
Almost all adults have experienced incurring some form of debt.
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Is there a golden rule in stock market investing?
January 7, 2023 - 12:20pm

Is there a golden rule in stock market investing?

January 7, 2023 - 12:20pm
According to BDO Securities, there is no single golden rule for stock market investing. But to have an effective stock market...
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with