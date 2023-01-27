Born in the Year of the Dragon? Master Joseph Chau says you're lucky in money this year

Money luck is shining, and this year would be a beneficial time for investments. Make sure to save money for the rainy days, too.

MANILA, Philippines — Every animal sign has its friends, likewise its enemies. Perhaps the Rabbit and the Dragon are not intended to be the best of friends, but they are not all out enemies, either.

So, the fate of persons born in the Year of the Dragon cannot quite be defined as either positive or negative. Some positive, some negative. The Dragon has to live with that. In a 2023 forecast reading hosted by Marco Polo Ortigas Manila recently, feng shui master Joseph Chau went into some details. Here is what he said would be in store for the Dragon in the Year of the Water Rabbit:

Dragon (1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

The Dragon is going to be in a harmful relationship with the Rabbit this year.

Always be on the alert. Hidden enemies and wicked people are lurking around.

The sun will make the Dragon full of energy, and so their health will be ideal. Their spirits will be flourishing.

They will be able to use and share their talents and abilities skillfully and proficiently.

Career-wise, it will be optimistic, and work progress will be smooth-sailing.

Money luck is shining, and this year would be a beneficial time for investments. Make sure to save money for the rainy days, too.

The Romance star shines. The Dragon will be able to enjoy a good relationship.

Persons born in the Year of the Dragon must pay attention to their diet and food hygiene this Year of the Rabbit to prevent stomach and digestive problems from occurring.

RELATED: Year of the Rabbit 2023: Industries that will flourish, says Feng Shui Master Patrick Lim Fernandez