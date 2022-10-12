Seasonâ€™s savings: P99 airfare, other deals for maximum holiday â€˜budolâ€™

Season’s savings: P99 airfare, other deals for maximum holiday ‘budol’

To kick off the Grand Giveaway promo, PLDT Home Rewards is also launching a new video featuring Filipino actress, singer, model, and Home ambassador, Gigi De Lana. In the new video, Gigi shows how subscribers can do it better and get a shot at a grander life by simply being a member of the PLDT Home Rewards program.

MANILA, Philippines — With local inflation expected to remain elevated until next year, and predicted to even rise to 5.6% this year, Filipinos are advised to stay prudent in their shopping and spending especially since Christmas season is just around the corner.

Although there was a decrease in world crude oil prices recently, various factors continue to exert pressure on prices of commodities, said former Finance undersecretary Romeo Bernardo.

To truly enjoy merrily toward the holidays, here are some fresh deals that could give you the best bang for your buck:

Grander prizes up for grabs in PLDT Home Rewards

PLDT Home shows love to its loyal customers with the return of the Grand Giveaway promo. From September 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, over 200 new and existing PLDT Home customers can take home grander, more thrilling rewards and prizes during the monthly draws, and a chance to win Maya credits and P5 million cash (tax-free) in the grand draw. Winners for the grand draw will be announced on Jan. 30, 2023.

Christmas sure came early because PLDT Home will be giving away P100,000 Philippine Airlines e-gift cards to five lucky winners, plus a host of exciting prizes, including Apple iPads, Nintendo Switch OLED consoles, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G phones, TP Link Wifi 5 Mesh devices, and e-vouchers from Shopee and GrabFood.

Joining the PLDT Home Rewards Grand Giveaway is simple via these steps:

Enroll your PLDT Home account in the PLDT Home Rewards Program by visiting pldthome.info/grander2022.

Earn Crystals. For every five Crystals earned, you get one raffle entry.

You can also use these crystals to redeem discounts from the following brand partners

GCash, Klook cement partnership for seamless travel booking

Photo release From left: Michelle Ho, CS Soong, Ren Ren Reyes GCash CCO, Luigi Reyes, GCash VP and head of commercial sales and operations, Macky Limgenco

With eased up restrictions for outbound travel to Singapore and Thailand, more Filipino travelers are clamoring for new experiences in these countries. This new partnership between GCash, the country’s leading e-wallet, and Klook allows Filipinos to access over 490,000 experiences across 1,000 destinations and easily purchase these all within just a few taps through the GLife icon on their GCash app.

Through the partnership, GCash customers will be able to access over 490,000 hotels, activities, and transportation across 1,000 destinations and easily purchase these within one app.

As tourism recovery gains momentum, Klook has observed a continuous upward trend in bookings both locally and internationally. For domestic travel, Klook Philippines has already outperformed its pre-pandemic bookings as seen in the leap in bookings for local destinations like Boracay, Tagaytay, Subic and Clark. For cross-border travel, a 5,962% growth in the first half of 2022 vs. 2021 has been recorded, the majority of which are bookings to Singapore, Thailand and South Korea.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with GCash to connect Filipino travellers to even more ways to satiate their wanderlust. The past 2 years have been gruelling for the tourism industry as a whole, but with many destinations easing their restrictions, we are optimistic that the growth we are seeing now will continue in the next coming months. This demand for travel among Filipinos drives Klook to continue pushing boundaries in terms of expanding the variety of experiences we can offer for both domestic and international travel,” Michelle Ho, General Manager of Klook Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam shared.

Travelers may now book the best of what Klook has to offer such as hotels, experiences, activities, and transportation through GLife, a mini-program integrated within the GCash app, that allows customers live the good life everyday by making adulting easier and more enjoyable - with constant vouchers and deals exclusively available from their growing merchants to GLife customers.

“We’re very excited for this partnership with Klook. We always look forward to expanding our partnerships with brands that provide amazing experiences and services to our customers. Currently we see Filipinos eager to travel since restrictions have eased up and this is just another way for us to be able to make this even easier for them - in just a few taps you can now book your travel experiences and conveniently pay for it all in one app, even giving you the option to pay lighter when our GLife customers avail of the GCredit or GGives functions,” said Macky Limgenco, GCash AVP for Enterprise Sales.

Travelers can avail P500 off, minimum spend of P1,000 for all Klook products until November 2 by using the promo code KLOOKNOW500, exclusive to purchases done through GLife.

Buy all you can, fly when you can for only P99

Photo release The CEB Super Pass is made available for Juans who place a high value on flexibility, convenience, and affordability for their travels, whether for leisure or business.

Leading airline company Cebu Pacific gives “everyJuan” an early “PASSko” as for only P99, one-way base fare, customers can purchase an open-dated pass that allows one to travel across the airline’s wide domestic network, whether via Cebu Pacific or Cebgo. Each passenger can also buy all they can and fly only when they can, from October 17 until November 30.



"We are very happy to relaunch this well-loved product right in time for the holiday season. Now it's even easier to give your loved ones the gift of flexible travel, which they can use up until next year," said Carmina Romero, Cebu Pacific Director for Corporate Communications.

The CEB Super Pass is made available for Juans who place a high value on flexibility, convenience, and affordability for their travels, whether for leisure or business. This was initially launched in 2021 as part of its 25th anniversary celebration, in line with the airline's promise to keep making travel accessible for everyone.Passengers who have existing Travel Funds may also make use of their virtual wallets to stock up on these vouchers. Visit the Cebu Pacific website: https://bit.ly/CEBSuperPass for more information.

Mastercard unveils premium holiday experiences

Photo release From left: Fashion designer Rajo Laurel, restaurateur Happy Ongpauco-Tiu, Mastercard Country Manager Simon Javier Calasanz, model Rissa Mananquil-Trillo, and Mastercard Philippines Vice President Mike Miranda

As the holiday season draws near and the year comes to an end, consumers are making plans to recharge and reconnect with their loved ones in more meaningful ways.

To create more priceless experiences with loved ones, Mastercard recently unveiled a suite of exclusive privileges through its World and World Elite cards, designed to provide affluent consumers everywhere, including the Philippines, with elevated experiences across well-loved merchants in travel, shopping, food, and health and wellness to complement their lifestyles at home and away.

To mark the occasion, an exclusive gastronomic adventure, inspired by journeys from around the world was held at Gallery by Chele —specially-curated by renowned Spanish-born chef Chele Gonzalez and wine experts from The Tasting Club.

World and World Elite cardholders can stay in shape and achieve wellness goals even during the holidays, whether at home or abroad, with a complimentary one-year membership to Centr: By Chris Hemsworth, a personalized digital health and fitness program.

To keep cardholders and their loved ones safe and healthy throughout the holiday season, eligible World Elite cardholders also get complimentary unlimited Doctor Chat, Teleconsultation and medicine delivery provided by Allianz Partners and MyDoc.

Go golfing with the family anywhere in the world and throughout the holidays with Mastercard World and World Elite Golf Privileges. World cardholders get to enjoy up to 50% discount on green fees at 42 premium golf clubs all over Asia, and World Elite cardholders can practice their swing at 74 premium golf clubs worldwide—free of charge.

Experience exclusive benefits and services in some of the world’s best shopping, dining, and lifestyle destinations with the Mastercard World and World Elite card through the Priceless Specials site.

From ringing in the holidays in New York, to enjoying a scenic picnic at Turkey’s Cappadocia Valley– build priceless holiday memories to last a lifetime when you book one of Mastercard’s curated experiences on Priceless.com.

With countless holiday destinations to choose from—Mastercard World and World Elite cardholders will enjoy exclusive discounts on their trips such as 12% off on hotels booked through Agoda and 5% off on exciting attractions and in-demand tours booked through Klook. Apart from the benefits, cardholders also get access* to additional travel and concierge services such as global data roaming, airport concierge and destination limousine rides—all designed to elevate holiday travel experiences.

Affluent cardholders stay safe and secured against identity theft with Mastercard ID Theft Protection, which allows cardholders to proactively monitor and be alerted to instances of identity fraud. Mastercard World cardholders are automatically entitled to an annual e-Commerce Protection coverage of up to US$200, and World Elite cardholders have annual premium e-Commerce Protection of up to US$1,000, when they shop or pay online when traveling—especially during the holiday rush. World Elite cardholders also automatically get access to Purchase Protection and Travel Insurance of up to US$20,000 and US$ 500,000 coverage, respectively.

Akin to the exclusive gastronomic adventure curated by Chef Chele and sommeliers from The Tasting Club, these enhanced Mastercard World and World Elite card programs provide affluent customers with a range of premium experiences and benefits that let them get the most out of life.

Enjoy up to 6% savings interest

One million Filipinos are now enjoying a seamless banking experience with Maya, the country's all-in-one money app. To celebrate this milestone, Maya is launching new offers to make your digital banking experience better.

To start, you can now receive your savings interest daily and enjoy up to 6% per annum interest rate just by doing your everyday transactions in the app. Maya's recording-breaking one million savings customers milestone comes just five months after the leading digital banking app's public launch at the end of April this year.

"We're very grateful for the warm response from the market. We're ushering in a new banking era, and we're excited to roll out more innovative and customer-centric digital banking features in Maya that can enrich everyday lives," said Angelo Madrid, Maya Bank president.

Here are some reasons why you should leap forward into a new banking experience with Maya:

Seamless and integrated experience. Maya is not just a zero-interest-earning e-wallet now. You can make your money work harder with its savings feature. Conveniently move your money to your e-wallet to make a transaction and buy or sell crypto. What's great about this is it's all seamless, as digital banking is integrated into the app. No need to deal with another bank or app and submit new requirements.

Daily savings interest crediting. Most recently, Maya introduced a daily interest crediting in its savings feature. Yes, you read it right - you can see your up to 6% per annum earnings daily in your Maya Savings transaction history - not monthly.

More rewarding daily transactions. Maya is also pioneering mission-led rewards to encourage customers to save and use digital for everyday transactions. Starting October 15, you'll earn an already high base rate of 4.5% interest per annum on your savings, credited daily. You can quickly increase this to 6% in the next 30 days by paying with Maya for your everyday transactions. Simply spend at least P250 when paying for your purchases via Maya QR, card, or mobile number or settling your bills via the Maya app. This offer is available until November 30, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates on your savings interest.

Personalized goals to manage your money. Maya offers an efficient way to manage your money with its Personal Goals feature. You can create up to five goals with set target amounts and timelines for organized tracking, on top of a high-yield 6% interest rate available until December 31, 2022. Soon, daily interest rate crediting will also be available for this feature.

Easy account opening and transfers. Accessing Maya Savings is easy – you only need an upgraded Maya wallet account. Once you have your Maya Savings account, you do not need to worry about maintaining a minimum balance. Fund transfers to other banks and financial institutions via PesoNet are also free until December 31.

Create your credit history. Every transaction you make in the Maya app, including Savings, can help you build your credit score. Maya offers eligible customers an instant revolving credit of up to PHP15,000, which you can use in your wallet or transfer to your Maya Savings.

Reliable and secure. Rounding up the top-of-the-line features is Maya's record of reliability and safety. The Maya app enjoys a 99.94% app uptime rate. Its digital banking services are powered by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)-licensed Maya Bank, and deposits are insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) for up to PHP 500,000.00 per depositor.

Maya is tmore about Maya, visit maya.ph or follow @mayaiseverything on Facebook, IG, Tiktok, and YouTube and @mayaofficialph on Twitter. Join its Telegram community at https://t.me/TeamMayaPH.

Ayala Land residential properties now available on GCash via GLife

Photo release Using the GLife feature, the one-stop shop lifestyle feature on the GCash app, Filipino home buyers and property seekers can now easily browse Ayala Land’s property listings and submit an inquiry without leaving the comforts of their homes.

The country’s leading mobile wallet GCash, in partnership with Ayala Land Inc.(ALI), has launched Ayala properties on GLife along with its four key brands: Ayala Land Premier, Alveo, Avida and Amaia.

Using the GLife feature, the one-stop shop lifestyle feature on the GCash app, Filipino home buyers and property seekers can now easily browse Ayala Land’s property listings and submit an inquiry without leaving the comforts of their homes.

“With this partnership with Ayala Land, GCash enables potential homeowners and property seekers to conduct virtual unit viewing and, after they make the decision to buy a property, access cashless payment of reservation fees using their e-wallet account. Furthermore, home buyers no longer need to pay their real estate dues through traditional channels like post-dated checks, bank deposits, over-the-counter payments to property developers, or brokers. They can conveniently and safely do just all these transactions using their smartphones and via GLife on the GCash app,” GCash president and Chief Executive Officer Martha Sazon said.

Property seekers who want to access Ayala Land properties will now be able to easily view property listings by simply opening the GCash app and tapping “GLife” on the dashboard. Once on GLife, tap the “Real Estate” category, and from there, users will be able to see available listings from Ayala Land developments, check out properties nationwide and select their preferred type of property. After reading the initial information on the selected listing, interested buyers can just tap “Inquire,” fill in the necessary details, and finally tap “submit” to forward their inquiry.

“Together with GCash, we at Ayala Land, want to make it easier for Filipinos to find the property that suits their needs. As more and more individuals are turning to the convenience of online shopping, we strongly believe that buying home and real estate properties should not be any different. By launching four of our key brands on GLife, Filipinos can now have a more seamless experience in buying Ayala Land properties,” ALI president and Chief Executive Officer Bobby O. Dy said.

According to GCash Chief Commercial Officer Oscar Reyes Jr., the partnership with ALI is a testament to the commitment of GCash to go beyond providing safe and convenient digital financial solutions to Filipinos. GCash is also primed to give Filipinos easier access to affordable house-and-lot packages and condominium units to help make their dream of owning a home a reality. You can download the GCash app for free on Google Play and the App Store.

Over 5 million in prizes, big discounts at The Metro Stores’ 40th anniversary

Cebu-based retail giant The Metro Stores is ready to paint the town ruby red as it celebrates its 40th year with the month-long 40th Happyversary Blowout anniversary sale. Continuing to make life easy for shoppers as the retail industry continues to evolve, The Metro Stores will feature salvo after salvo of discounts and promos including a chance to win a 1 million shopping spree, to delight Filipinos with a wide assortment of affordable, accessible items for their shopping needs or as an early holiday shopping treat.

Poised to be one of The Metro Stores’ biggest sale events, the month-long celebration is on from October 4 to November 6 and will be available in-store across branches nationwide, via personal shoppers at Metro Pabili, and online at www.shopmetro.ph. Kicking off the festivities is the Welcome Feast and Treats at Metro Supermarket from October 4 to 13. Shoppers can enjoy up to 70% off on frozen goods, produce, pantry essentials, kitchen must-haves, and other household items such as cleaning supplies and personal care. In addition to big price markdowns, free Metro gift certificates are also up for grabs for Metro Rewards Card (MRC) members every Friday to Sunday from October 4 to November 6. They simply need a minimum single-receipt purchase inclusive of P200 worth of participating items at Metro Supermarket, Metro Mart, and Fresh n’ Easy stores.

On October 14 to 16, The Metro Stores gifts customers with its biggest shopping extravaganza Super 40! Big 3-Day Happyversary Sale across Metro Department Store and Metro Supermarket branches nationwide and online. It will be a weekend filled with jaw-dropping discounts, with Metro Department Store joining the celebration with slashed prices on homeware, furniture, appliances, kitchenware, storage goods, and clothing.

Some of the deals from Metro Department Store include P11,000 off on a 55” Ultra HD Android TV, over P15,000 less on a side by side refrigerator perfect for large homes, a Buy 1 Get 1 super deal on a 43” Full HD Android TV, and P8,000 savings on a front load washing machine. Apparel and bags for men, women, and kids are also available at 50% off, plus those looking to spruce up their home can look forward to 40% discounts on recliner chairs, assorted kitchenware, and upholstered beds. There’s also a 30% discount on corner sofas and four-door wardrobes.

The Big 3-Day Sale also lets MRC members enjoy the exclusive Early Shopping Access on October 14. This gives MRC members first dibs on the best finds from select The Metro Stores, including a chance to win at least P3,000 worth of gift certificates in a raffle promo. Metro Supermarket customers are also geared to win more prizes from the Luck by the Clock promo, where store managers will draw a lucky counter at regular time intervals during the sale weekend. The current or last transacting customer of the chosen counter will be announced through the in-store system and win grocery items as prizes.

To keep the joyous mood all throughout the month-long fete, Metro continues with a second wave of sale offers in The Party Never Ends: 40th Happyversary Blowout which will run from October 19 to November 6. Metro Supermarket continues with treats for customers in the form of discounted items, bundle deals, and gifts with purchase. The public can also join the Ruby Fun Run on November 6 through registration sites in Metro Colon, Metro Mandaue, Metro Ayala, Super Metro Mambaling, Super Metro Lapu-lapu, and Metro Supermarket AS Fortuna. Runners can participate in the 5K, 10K, and 21K events, and the first 3,000 registrants can get a 50% registration fee discount if they buy a minimum P2,000 single receipt purchase inclusive of participating products from Metro Supermarket.

Metro seals its 40th anniversary bash with the 40th Happyversary E-Raffle Promo, which will run until Jan. 22, 2023. Customers simply have to purchase a minimum P1,000 worth of items from Metro Supermarket or Metro Department Store to gain one raffle entry. Two winners will win a million worth of shopping spree, five winners will win P400,000 worth of shopping spree, while 40 winners will receive P40,000 worth of shopping spree all in the form of 50% cash and 50% Metro gift certificates. Finally, The Metro Stores also makes it easier for customers to gain access to more exclusive discounts and deals with free MRC membership all throughout October for a minimum of P1,500 single receipt purchase in Metro Supermarket and Metro Department Store.

RELATED: Grocery hacks, tips amid rising fuel prices, pandemic