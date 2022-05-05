Want to get freebies from GrabFood, GCash, Shopee, McDo and more? Here’s how

MANILA, Philippines — As a country with a consumption-driven economy, it would be safe to say that Filipinos are lovers of shopping. Whether in big stores, small mom-and-pop shops or on e-commerce platforms, we come in droves to purchase everyday needs.

Do you know what else Filipinos come to shop in droves for? Great deals, promos and savings! Rarely will you find a Pinoy who shies away from a good deal.

With this helpful incentive in mind, Unilever has come out with U-COIN, its own digital rewards program. Launched in October 2020, this innovation was prompted by rapid growth and use of digital modalities in the last year, owing largely to the to COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo by atstockproductions / Freepik.com U-COIN is a rewards currency that can be used to get treats and other rewards.

With each U-COIN equivalent to P1, this rewards currency can be used to get treats and other rewards, such as:

1. Mobile load and data

Using your U-COINS, you can redeem mobile load and data from Unilever’s telco partners, Smart, Talk ‘N Text, Globe and TM.

2. Snacks and meals

With your U-COINS, you can redeem food products and vouchers from Jollibee, McDonald’s, Pancake House, Chowking, Chatime, Krispy Kreme, Dakasi Auntie Anne’s, and many more!

3. Shopping vouchers

Photo by ibravery / Freepik.com U-COIN lets you enjoy store credits and vouchers from a myriad of partners.

U-COIN also allows you to get shopping vouchers from grocery to convenience stores, hardware and home improvement stores from the likes of Puregold, Robinsons, Shopwise, 7-eleven, Family Mart, True Value, Handyman and Daiso Japan.

4. Digital wallet and e-commerce credits

The digital currency also lets you enjoy store and e-wallet credits upon redemption. Partners include Robinsons Department Store, SM Shopping, Zalora, Lazada, GCash, PayMaya, Shopee and Metro Supermarket.

"With U-COIN, we get to continuously reward people through a single digital currency for engaging with Unilever. And it also democratizes how they choose their rewards,” Digital Hub Lead and U-COIN Co-Lead on Rewarding Consumer Engagement Wence Wenceslao said.

“We recognize that the unique positioning of Unilever as an FMCG is that we touch lives, across our different brands and initiatives. U-COIN helps consolidate that view for us to better provide more relevant experiences for them,” she added.

Sign up and start earning!

To be able to enjoy these many, many perks, first, you have to register for the rewards program by going to the U-COIN website. Registration is free and you even get 5 free coins as a sign-up bonus!

Once you’ve created your account, you can start earning U-COINS by answering the U-PICK Survey and by purchasing from U-STORE or any partners stores that are part of the Tindahan Club, where you can get 1 U-COIN for every P200 purchase.

When you have enough and are ready to redeem, check the U-COIN website to gain access to their extensive rewards catalog. Upon redemption, you will receive an SMS notification containing a unique voucher code you can use at any partner merchant store, website or app.

More Lucky U perks

Photo by benzoix / Freepik.com Be sure to be on the lookout for more U-COIN promos this year!

Unilever also unveiled its Lucky U raffle promo during the holiday season, where participants were able to win up to 10,000 U-COINS! Be sure to be on the lookout for more U-COIN promos this year!

"With over 1 million members in the U-COIN program, we understand that we are reaching members of different lifestyles, interests, and preferences. This is why the program has over 100 rewards in our catalog and why we designed the rewards not to be Unilever-centric,” Digital Analyst Assistant Manager & U-COIN Co-Lead on Diversity of the U-COIN Rewards Experience Pia Inserto said.

She continued, “Ultimately, Unilever understands that building relationships is at the core of brand interactions and this is how we make a delightful program for our members.”

So what are you waiting for? Be part of over 1 million U-COIN members and start earning and getting rewards today!

For more information, visit the the U-COIN website here. To shop Unilever products online, visit https://www.ustore.com.ph.