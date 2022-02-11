Valentine's 2022: How much a typical date costs in Manila?

MANILA, Philippines — With Valentine's Day coming up, feelings are reaching feverish heights. But with the pandemic still raging, budget and lockdown restrictions might make one ask: to date or not to date?

Analysts from data analysis website Picodi.com compared prices of a date in different cities around the world.The contractual date consisted of a dinner at a restaurant, a bottle of wine and cinema tickets.

According to Picodi.com, in Manila, a typical romantic date costs P3,290, or $64. Manila was placed in the cheaper half of the ranking – in 12th place from the bottom.

Similar prices can be found in Mexico City, New Delhi and Sao Paulo. On the other hand, in New York, such a date would cost $175.

According to the study, the cheapest cities from a dating perspective are Bogota and Istanbul. The price varies between $48 and $44. Lovers will pay the most for a date in Zurich, Oslo and Helsinki. A date there costs anything from $184 up to $226.

