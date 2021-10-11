



































































 




   

   









The Budgetarian

                        
Andres Bonifacio, national heroes give financial advice in new web series

                        

                        
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 11, 2021 | 1:57pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Andres Bonifacio, national heroes give financial advice in new web series
Gwyneth, Jingjing and Lolo Sally are back to teach Filipinos about financial literacy in Tanghalang Pilipino's (TP) "Lukot-Lukot, Bilog-Bilog...Pa More" Web series.
MANILA, Philippines — Are you one of those who are hooked with payday or 5/5 online sales? What's your saving and spending habits especially with these popular flash sales?



Gwyneth, Jingjing and Lolo Sally are back to teach Filipinos about financial literacy in Tanghalang Pilipino's (TP) "Lukot-Lukot, Bilog-Bilog...Pa More" Web series.



After debuting as a 45-minute touring production and evolving as a full-length Christmas play in 2017, TP has once again partnered with Visa to produce a five-episode Web series on financial literacy.



 







The first episode "Craze Now, Cry Later" can now be seen on the YouTube and Facebook pages of Tanghalang Pilipino. They can also be streamed on the Facebook pages of Visa and Teach for the Philippines.



The first episode sees Gwyneth (Antonette Go) indulging in online sales, buying one trendy, hugely discounted products after the other. She and her bestfriend Jingjing (Lhorvie Ann Nuevo) gush over their latest finds without really considering the costs that they have incurred. She befriends Aaron (Ybes Bagadiong), the delivery guy.



Meanwhile, her mother Blessie (Doray Dayao) is having financial difficulties and turns to Lolo Sally (Jonathan Tadioan) for advice. Gwyneth gets sound financial advice with a little admonition from an unexpected character.



Towards the end, Lolo Sally, who now vlogs, talks to financial adviser Sally Duplito about the importance of saving before spending and not giving in to flash sales without thinking of saving first.



Written by Palanca awardee Eljay Castro Deldoc and directed by Avic Ilagan, the new stories focus on various financial topics such as the concept of promotional sales, value of saving, basics of credit, earning additional income, and scam awareness and prevention.



The succeeding episodes will see appearances from Philippine national heroes and cultural icons like Andres Bonifacio and Josefa Llanes Escoda.



Apart from Duplito, another YouTuber and financial adviser Rose Fres Fausto will give sound financial advice.



There will also be audio drama versions or a radio play of "Lukot-Lukot, Bilog-Bilog...Pa More" so that a wider audience, particularly remote areas, will be reached.



New episodes will be released near payday dates, every Saturday at 7 p.m. until November.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

